 Tour de France: Germany′s John Degenkolb wins the 9th stage | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Tour de France: Germany's John Degenkolb wins the 9th stage

John Degenkolb has won a Tour de France stage for the first time in his career, winning the 9th stage. Leader Greg Van Avermaet finished second in the stage to increase his overall lead to 43 seconds.

Tour de France 2018 9. Etappe John Degenkolb (Reuters/S. Mahe)

German cyclist John Degenkolb won the 9th stage of the Tour de France, his first stage win of his career.

Degenkolb, 29, held off Belgians Greg Van Avermaet of BMC, the overall leader, and Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step in the last kilometer to earn the victory in the stage, a 156.6-kilometer (97.3-mile) stretch from Arras to Roubaix in northern France which featured 21.7 kilometers of cobbled sectors.

"It's pure happiness. It's really hard to describe the feeling," a teary-eyed Degenkolb, who is participating in his sixth Tour de France, said afterwards.

Van Avermaet finished the stage second and increased his overall tour lead by more than 30 seconds. Lampaert finished the stage in third and fellow Belgian Philippe Gilbert, who finished the stage fourth, jumped into the top three overall.

Richie Porte, the BMC team leader and overall contender, crashed 10 kilometers into the race and abandoned with an apparent right shoulder injury. Last year's runner-up Rigoberto Uran also hit the asphalt 30 kilometers from the finish.

The pelaton will enjoy their first rest day on Monday before Tuesday's 10th stage from Annecy to Le Grand-Bornand.

Tour de France 2018 Karte Infografik EN

dv/mf (AP, Reuters)

Related content

Groenewegen wins second Tour de France stage 14.07.2018

Dylan Groenewegen wins his second straight Tour de France stage in a sprint finish. Greg Van Avermaet holds on to the leader's yellow jersey.

Tour de France 2018 7. Etappe Groenewegen

Tour de France: Dylan Groenewegen sprints to stage 7 win 13.07.2018

Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen won the seventh stage of this year's Tour de France - the second Tour stage win of his career. Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet retained the yellow jersey for another day.

Tour de France Dylan Groenewegen

Tour de France: Dylan Groenewegen takes stage 8, Greg Van Amervaet keeps overall lead 14.07.2018

A day after winning his first ever Tour de France stage, Dylan Groenewegen picked up his second in the 8th stage. Greg Van Amervaet retained the yellow jersey, increasing his overall lead in the tour.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 