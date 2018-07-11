Tour de France: Germany's John Degenkolb wins the 9th stage

German cyclist John Degenkolb won the 9th stage of the Tour de France, his first stage win of his career.

Degenkolb, 29, held off Belgians Greg Van Avermaet of BMC, the overall leader, and Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step in the last kilometer to earn the victory in the stage, a 156.6-kilometer (97.3-mile) stretch from Arras to Roubaix in northern France which featured 21.7 kilometers of cobbled sectors.

"It's pure happiness. It's really hard to describe the feeling," a teary-eyed Degenkolb, who is participating in his sixth Tour de France, said afterwards.

Van Avermaet finished the stage second and increased his overall tour lead by more than 30 seconds. Lampaert finished the stage in third and fellow Belgian Philippe Gilbert, who finished the stage fourth, jumped into the top three overall.

Richie Porte, the BMC team leader and overall contender, crashed 10 kilometers into the race and abandoned with an apparent right shoulder injury. Last year's runner-up Rigoberto Uran also hit the asphalt 30 kilometers from the finish.

The pelaton will enjoy their first rest day on Monday before Tuesday's 10th stage from Annecy to Le Grand-Bornand.

dv/mf (AP, Reuters)