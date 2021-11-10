Top Stories

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Kyle R. broke down in tears so hard at one point that the judge declared a break. He is facing homicide charges after shooting three people at racial justice protests in Kenosha.
As the crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus deepens, the EU is helpless as Minsk and Warsaw engage in cynical power politics. The migrants caught inbetween are paying a heavy price, DW’s Barbara Wesel says.
US relations with France plummeted this year after a US-UK defense deal with Australia effectively torpedoed a French submarine contract. Vice President Kamala Harris hopes to do some damage control in Paris.
"As a Beatles fan, when you hear it for the first time, the hairs stand up on the back of your neck," Beatles expert Paul Parry told DW. The newly released "Radhe Shaam" features George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
In the surprise announcement, China acknowledged "there is a gap" between current climate efforts and the targets set by the Paris Agreement. The US and China are the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases.
Police suspect the three men of killing a German violin craftsman and his teenage daughter last month. Authorities say the killings were very likely connected to Stradivarius violins he was repairing.
A 60-year-old fisherman found himself fighting for his life after a crocodile pulled him into a river. Authorities said the man was "lucky to be alive." He even drove himself to the nearest hospital afterward.
Several countries pledged €7 billion to help South Africa phase out coal. But ministers and business executives attending the African Energy Week in Cape Town are skeptical about the proposed transition.
A "quick and unified response" is required, the government's spokesperson has said. The warning comes as hospitals in Bavaria struggle to cope with serious infections.
The main health authority in the US has authorized the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 earlier this month. While some parents couldn't wait for their kids to get the shot, others hesitate.
"It is important that Lukashenko understands that [the regime's] behavior comes with a price," the EU's Ursula von der Leyen said following talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.
Nnamdi Kanu-Nigerian separatist leader's trial adjourned after lawyer walks out++Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme truck drivers in war-hit north++Zambia plans to abolish dowry.
33 countries pledge to end fossil-fuel cars by 2040 - VW sets out to e-mobilize a small Greek island - Climate Protests during African Energy Week in Cape Town
Hardly anyone used to stray into the villages on Belarus' western border. But with more Middle Eastern refugees stranded here, residents are unsettled. Ales Petrowitsch reports from Belarus' border with Poland.
Already assured of a place in Qatar, Germany gets set to play its final home World Cup qualifier against minnow Liechtenstein. Off the pitch, the camp has been rocked by a COVID-19 infection.
