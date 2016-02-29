Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
10.2015 Africa on the Move Themenheader

What's new

Surfer Kwezi Qika

The champion surfer who couldn’t swim

Unable to swim, Kwezi Qika learnt how to surf and became South Africa's first black surfing professional. He braved the ocean, sharks and prejudice to make his dream come true.  

Sanitary pads keep girls in school

A UNESCO report estimates that one in ten girls in Sub-Saharan Africa miss school during their menstrual cycle due to a lack of sanitary products. Some even drop out of school altogether. Ugandan Artist Sadat Nduhira is teaching school girls in Kampala how to make their own reusable pads and provides them with a safe space to discuss their issues.  

Stories for Ethiopian kids

Robin Hood and Cinderella are certainly wonderful children's stories - but can the children in Ethiopia identify with them? Ethiopian author Tsion Kiros launched her own series of children's books, which are set in in Ethiopia  

Ivory Coast: Entrepreneur with a mission

Marie Konaté is an enterpreneur with a mission. She buys only local products and half her workforce are women. She sells porridge for babies and other food products.  

Central Africa

Chad: Dancing against terrorism

Aleva Ndavogo Jude teaches the street children of N'Djamena in Chad how to dance, in order to keep them off the streets and protect them from being recruited into terror groups.  

Cameroon's Silicon Valley

Thirty-year-old Churchill Mambe Nanje is the founder of Njorku, a website where jobless youth can search for jobs. His website has helped thousands of youths to find jobs in Cameroon and beyond. But now he has a new problem.  

Viviane Peled’s conquest of the Congo River

Kongo Boot auf Kongofluss

Viviane Peled has her sights set on becoming a female captain on the Congo River. She's studying at the shipping school in Kinshasa and once she's qualified wants to encourage other women to follow her example.  

Street kids stick together in Kinshasa

Demokratische Republik Kongo Jugend in Kinshasa

In Kinshasa, more than 25,000 children live on the streets. Many build their own communities, led by those who have grown up there. They provide guidance for the young, many of them end up on the street after having been accused of witchcraft.  

West Africa

Ivory Coast: training police investigators

Kevin N'Goran, angehender Kriminaltechniker

Efforts are underway in Ivory Coast to boost the country’s police force. The West African nation currently has just one police officer per 1,300 people. DW meets up with trainee Kevin N’Goran who hopes to make a difference in his community.  

Watch video 03:13

The toothpaste painter from Guinea-Bissau

Felisberto Pereira known as "Botodjo" creates his own colors from anything he gets.  

More videos

The toothpaste painter from Guinea-Bissau

The toothpaste painter from Guinea-Bissau

Kampf gegen Malaria in Burkina Faso

Can an anti-malaria soap save lives?

Geochelone carbonara

Saving Cape Verde's turtles

Dance school in the sands of Senegal

Dance school in the sands of Senegal

Afrika Obama besucht Kenia

Saving babies from HIV in Burkina Faso

Videostill - Ivory Coast Cartoons

Bringing animation to Africa

Symbolbild Moderne Sklaverei Menschenhandel Ghana

Ghana's hidden child slaves

Africa on the Move is a multimedia series documenting the lives of amazing people in Sub-Saharan-Africa. We focus on the change makers who use their energy and skills to lift up their communities and their continent.

Watch video 00:46

Watch our Trailer!

Africa on the Move features young talented Africans and their projects.  

Africa on the Move in more languages

Hausa  

Kiswahili  

French  

Portuguese  

Advertisement

Southern Africa

Zimbabwe - Chido’s mushroom project

After growing up an orphan and assuming the role of a parent at age seven, Chido Govera’s life took a turn when the 11 year old girl learned about mushroom farming. Her success story is helping other vulnerable young women go from strength to strength.  

Watch video 03:17

Proudly South African: Artist Loyiso Mkize

Loyiso Mkize is celebrated as an artist of rare talent, who’s work captures the identity and soul of his people.  

More videos

Proudly South African: Artist Loyiso Mkize

Proudly South African: Artist Loyiso Mkize

Angola: Fighting for press freedom

Angola: Fighting for press freedom

Still DW Sendung Africa on the move

Laughing matters: Comedy in Zimbabwe

AoM Mozambique Mafalala Tours

Exploring Mozambique's history in Mafalala

Young South Africans making cities safer

Young South Africans making cities safer

The Angolan rapper MC Kappa - music to promote change

The Angolan rapper MC Kappa - music to promote change

East Africa

Aktivist Victor Ochen mit Bürgerkriegsopfern in Uganda

Restoring Dignity of Victims of War

Ugandan peace activist Victor Ochen experienced the terror of the Lord's Resistance Army first hand. He now provides medical and psychological support for the victims through his African Youth Initiative Network (AYINET).  

Xiquitsi: realizing the dream of music

Kika Materula spent most part of her life studying music abroad. Back in Mozambique, she founded the Xiquitsi project. Its purpose is bringing classical music to disadvantaged children.  

Seeking justice for helpless inmates

Malawian prisons are known for their appalling conditions. Inmates wait for longer periods as investigations are carried out. Most of them don't even know they have a right to a lawyer.  

The South Sudan boxing club

default

Puro Okelo is a South Sudanese returnee from Canada. In Juba, the capital of South Sudan, he is training a new generation of kickboxers to become champions.  

The mobile nurse

Abay Kassahun has dedicated her career to women who have faced abuse in foreign countries in search of greener pastures. Apart from psychological assistance, others need treatment and medical advice. She even visits them at home.  

Watch video 03:34

'Tibeb Girls' to the rescue

Power Girl, Whiz Kid Girl and Empathy Girl tackle the problems many Ethiopian girls face.  

More videos

'Tibeb Girls' to the rescue

'Tibeb Girls' to the rescue

Tanzania: Hadza eco warriors fighting for their land

Tanzania: Hadza eco warriors fighting for their land

Wakaliwood: Uganda's action-packed movies

Wakaliwood: Uganda's action-packed movies

Broadcasting for the planet

Broadcasting for the planet

Sirjeff Dennis, Farmer in Tansania

Young farmer fights malnutrition in Tanzania

Kindersoldat in Uganda

Ugandan child soldiers: Rebuilding the broken

Protagonisten Africa on the move

Listen on the move  

Namibia built on Cement  

Malawi: Entrepreneur Abida Mia  

Symbol-Icon als Anklick-Button für die AfricaLink Webseite (Rubrik Feedback)

Send us your feedback

Got an opinion about the "Africa on the move" stories? Please send us a mail to africaonthemove@dw.com. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will reply to you as soon as possible.  