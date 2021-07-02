Toni Kroos made his debut with Bayern Munich's first team at the age of 2007, but subsequently spent 18 months out on loan to Bayer Leverkusen. Shortly after the 2014 World Cup, he moved from Bayern to Real Madrid.

This German international, who was a member of Joachim Löw's team that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, plays his club football with Spanish giants Real Madrid. He can play as either an offensive or defensive midfielder, and is the only German player to have won the Champions League with two different clubs.