Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos made his debut with Bayern Munich's first team at the age of 2007, but subsequently spent 18 months out on loan to Bayer Leverkusen. Shortly after the 2014 World Cup, he moved from Bayern to Real Madrid.

This German international, who was a member of Joachim Löw's team that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, plays his club football with Spanish giants Real Madrid. He can play as either an offensive or defensive midfielder, and is the only German player to have won the Champions League with two different clubs.

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - France v Germany - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 15, 2021 Germany's Toni Kroos looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst

Toni Kroos ends international career 02.07.2021

After 106 appearances for Germany, Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from international football. The 31-year-old Real Madrid midfielder scored 17 goals for the Nationalmannschaft and won the World Cup in 2014.
11.10.2018, Berlin: Fußball: Nationalmannschaft, Vorbereitung: Toni Kroos beantwortet bei einer Pressekonferenz in Vorbereitung der Nations-League-Spiele gegen die Niederlande und Frankreich die Fragen von Medienvertretern. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Toni Kroos: 'It's wrong that the World Cup was awarded to Qatar' 31.03.2021

Germany's Toni Kroos has criticized 2022 World Cup host nation Qatar's treatment of migrant workers and its persecution of homosexuality. But he doesn't agree with calls to boycott the tournament.
Switzerland's defender Silvan Widmer (L) shoots and scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Nations League, league A, day 2, group 4 football match between Switzerland and Germany at the St. Jakob-Park in Basel, on September 6, 2020. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

UEFA Nations League: Germany let lead slip again to draw in Switzerland 06.09.2020

Germany let a lead slip for the second time in four days as they failed to hit top form in Switzerland. Joachim Löw’s side struggled to create in Basel and still await their first win in the Nations League.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group C - Germany v Belarus - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - November 16, 2019 Germany's Toni Kroos celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

Germany book place at Euro 2020 after Belarus rout 16.11.2019

Toni Kroos struck twice as Germany qualified for the European Championship with a 4-0 win over Belarus. Die Mannschaft's qualification was confirmed after Northern Ireland failed to beat the Netherlands in Belfast.

16.11.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Mönchengladbach: Fußball: EM-Qualifikation, Deutschland - Weißrussland, Gruppenphase, Gruppe C, 9. Spieltag im Stadion im Borussia-Park. Deutschlands Matthias Ginter (M) erzielt das Tor zum 1:0 gegen und Weißrusslands Torwart Alexander Gutor (Aleksandr Gutor) (l). WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. Foto: Marius Becker/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany vs. Belarus: Player ratings 16.11.2019

Germany were dominant from the first whistle and comfortably saw off the challenge of Belarus to qualify for EURO 2020. Matthias Ginter and Toni Kroos stole the show, but how did the rest of Joachim Löw’s charges fare?
Argentina's Lionel Messi stands in the field during a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Brazil at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) |

Argentina arrive for 2014 World Cup final rematch without Messi and in state of flux 07.10.2019

Five years after they met in the World Cup final, Argentina and Germany are in the middle of difficult transitions. The South American side travel to Dortmund without their captain and several other big name players.
Soccer Football - Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Liverpool v FC Porto - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 9, 2019 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

German Football Ambassador 2019: Klopp, Kroos, Podolski on the list 12.04.2019

Manchester City pair Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gündogan are up against the likes of Toni Kroos and Anja Mittag for the German Football Ambassador public award. In the coaches category, Jürgen Klopp faces stiff competition.
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos and AFC Ajax's Donny van de Beek during a UEFA Champions League match. Round of 16. Second leg. March, 5,2019. Foto: nordphoto / Alterphoto /Alconada) | Verwendung weltweit

German Football Ambassador Nominees 2019 12.04.2019

Toni Kroos, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Anja Mittag, Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan are just some of the players contending for this year's German Football Ambassador public award.
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 24: Nico Schulz of Germany celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the 2020 UEFA European Championships Group C qualifying match between Netherlands and Germany at Johan Cruyff Arena on March 24, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Nico Schulz the unlikely hero as Germany edge Netherlands in thriller 24.03.2019

Nico Schulz had the final word in a seesawing game between rivals Germany and the Netherlands. Schulz's 90th minute strike secured his side a 3-2 win after they'd thrown away a two goal lead in the Euro 2020 qualifier.
23.06.2018, Sochi SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 23 : Toni Kroos of Germany celebrates after winning the match at the end of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group F match between Germany and Sweden at the Fisht StadiumÂ in Sochi, Russia on June 23, 2018. Gokhan Balci / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Toni Kroos still central to Joachim Löw plans despite revamped team 23.03.2019

The promotion of youth at the expense of experience has dominated the conversation around the German national team. But Toni Kroos has survived, and remains "indispensable" to Joachim Löw as Germany face the Netherlands.
19.11.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Gelsenkirchen: Fußball: Nations League A, Deutschland - Niederlande, Gruppenphase, Gruppe 1, 6. Spieltag. Toni Kroos (M) und Joshua Kimmich aus Deutschland und Georginio Wijnaldum aus den Niederlanden. Foto: Federico Gambarini/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Kroos rediscovering Germany form in new formation 20.11.2018

Despite a spectacular collapse against the Netherlands, Joachim Löw's revamp is showing signs of life. Toni Kroos proved he has a future in the team after a first-half masterclass had fans purring, says Janek Speight.
MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 05: Toni Kroos of Germany looks on during a team Germany press conference at Hilton Munich Park Hotel on September 5, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Toni Kroos and Real Madrid in crisis mode 29.10.2018

Major questions are being asked of Real Madrid after an El Clasico humbling left them mired in their biggest crisis of recent years. Short of form himself, Germany’s Toni Kroos is also looking for answers.
11.10.2018, Berlin: Fußball: Nationalmannschaft, Vorbereitung: Toni Kroos beantwortet bei einer Pressekonferenz in Vorbereitung der Nations-League-Spiele gegen die Niederlande und Frankreich die Fragen von Medienvertretern. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Toni Kroos defends Joachim Löw after Michael Ballack criticism 11.10.2018

After former Germany captain Michael Ballack admitted he was surprised Joachim Löw kept his job after the World Cup debacle, midfielder Toni Kroos has leapt to his coach's defense.
MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 04: Leroy Sane of Germany looks on during a team Germany training session at Bayern Muenchen Campus on September 4, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Leroy Sane leaves Germany squad for 'personal reasons' 07.09.2018

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has left the Germany squad for "personal reasons". Sane came on as a substitute in Thursday's goalless draw against France after missing out on the World Cup squad.
Bundestrainer Joachim Jogi Loew (Deutschland) Portrait, PortrÃ_t, Kopfbild, Kopf. GES/ Fussball/ DFB-Pressekonferenz in Muenchen, 05.09.2018 Football / Pressconference, Mediaconference of the German National Football Team, Munich, September 5, 2018 | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: The silence is deafening 05.09.2018

While other prominent figures have spoken out on issues such as discrimination and right-wing extremism in Germany, the country's number one sport has been conspicuous by its absence, says DW's Matt Ford.
Deutschland, Stuttgart, 04.09.2017, Fussball, FIFA, WM Qualifikation, DFB Deutschland - Norwegen: v.l. Mesut Özil, Toni Kroos (beide Deutschland). Foto: Robin Rudel | Verwendung weltweit

Toni Kroos: Mesut Özil talked a lot of 'nonsense' when quitting German team 16.08.2018

Toni Kroos had strong words for Mesut Özil, saying that the manner of his departure was "out of order." He also has said that he will carry on playing for Germany after the shock early exit from the World Cup.
