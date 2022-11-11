  1. Skip to content
In January, a volcanic eruption and tsunami devastated TongaImage: Kingdom of Tonga/Zuma/picture alliance
CatastropheTonga

Tonga: Tsunami warning issued after major earthquake

31 minutes ago

A tsunami warning has been issued following a 7.5 magnitude earthquake near the Pacific island of Tonga. The government has warned residents to seek high ground.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JNlW

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake was recorded in the sea off the Pacific island of Tonga late Friday, according to the US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center

"A hazardous tsunami may have been generated by this nearby earthquake that could soon impact nearby coasts," the center said. It adding that the tsunami threat was being monitored for evaluation.

The center warned of a threat of sea level fluctuations and strong ocean to American Samoa that could prove "a hazard along beaches."

Tongan authorities also issued a warning advising residents "to evacuate immediately inland to high ground or to the 3rd level of a steel or concrete building until the threat has passed." 

Tonga experienced a large volcanic eruption in January this year, followed by a tsunami that flooded parts of the capital, Nuku'alofa. 

The surge wave reached a height of 2.7 feet (83 centimeters) in Nuku'alofa, and devastated parts of the island. The internet was knocked out for weeks after an undersea cable was damaged.

rmt/wmr (Reuters,AFP)

Nach Vulkanausbruch vor Tonga

Tsunami-hit Tonga grapples with volcanic ash

Tsunami-hit Tonga grapples with volcanic ash

The volcanic ash that covers much of the South Pacific islands of Tonga is one of many obstacles to getting aid to people in need. Families have stopped children from playing outside. But cleanup operations are moving forward.
CatastropheJanuary 23, 202201:27 min
