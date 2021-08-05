Tokyo Olympics digest: India wins first field hockey medal since 1980

India ended its medal drought in men's field hockey, coming from behind to defeat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal.

Trailing 3-1 in the second quarter, Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh scored within two minutes of each other to level the score before halftime. Rupinder Pal Singh and Sirmanjeet Singh then gave India a 5-3 lead in the third quarter, which is all they needed to clinch the medal.

It is the first time India, which has won eight Olympic gold medals in men's field hockey, had won a medal in the sport since the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to congratulate the team on the achievement.

Here is a roundup of the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympics.

Gold medals

Florian Wellbrock celebrates his gold medal in the men's marathon swim

Florian Wellbrock won gold in the marathon swim, Germany's third swimming medal in Tokyo. The 23-year-old, who won bronze in the 1,500-meter in the pool, led most of the 10-kilometer swim in Tokyo Bay to pick up his second medal.

American Ryan Crouser won the men's shot put, setting a new Olympic record with his final through of 23.30 meters. Crouser had set the world record of 23.37 meters in the event in the US Olympic trials. Crouser's compatriot Joe Kovacs won silver and New Zealand's Tomas Walsh the bronze, mirroring the podium from the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Hansle Parchment of Jamaica won the men's 110-meter hurdles, chasing down American Grant Holloway to take the gold. Portugal's Pedro Pichardo took gold in the men's triple jump, setting an unbeatable mark with his third jump of 17.98 meters.

The first Olympic men's park skateboarding event was won by Australian Keegan Palmer. The 18-year-old's first run, worth 94.04 points, would have won him the gold, but he topped his score in his third run, posting 95.83 points.

In the kayak, Hungarian Sandor Totka won the men's 200-meter sprint, becoming the first non-British paddler to win the event since it started in 2012. American Nevin Harrison won on the women's side, while New Zealand's Lisa Carrington won the women's 500-meter.

Germany update

Max Hopf and Jacob Schopf took silver in the men's kayak double 1,000-meter final. They finished a mere 0.304 seconds behind gold medalist Australia.

Germany's women's table tennis team failed to make the podium after losing their bronze medal matchup to Hong Kong. Xiaona Shan and Petrissa Solja won the opening doubles match, but Germany then went on to lose three straight singles matchups.

More news from Tokyo

Olympic organizers apologized for introducing Ukrainian synchronized swimming bronze medalists Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk as Russian during Wednesday's medal ceremony. Tokyo spokesman Masa Tanaka says it was "purely an operational mistake" when he announced the apology. The gaff was more sensitive given tensions between Ukraine and Russia over the Crimean peninsula.

dv (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)