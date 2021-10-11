Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
German heavy industry giant ThyssenKrupp has been suffering from a sharp deterioration of the materials businesses, pushing it into the red in the first quarter of its October-September fiscal year in 2015.
Steel is historically ThyssenKrupp's core business, but it also makes elevators, submarines and car parts. This page collates recent DW content on the company.
The German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp intends to sell its struggling steel business, although what deal will be done remains uncertain. What is clear is that the steel business in the EU as a whole is changing.