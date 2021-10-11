Visit the new DW website

ThyssenKrupp

German heavy industry giant ThyssenKrupp has been suffering from a sharp deterioration of the materials businesses, pushing it into the red in the first quarter of its October-September fiscal year in 2015.

Steel is historically ThyssenKrupp's core business, but it also makes elevators, submarines and car parts. This page collates recent DW content on the company.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 11.10.2021

Call For Help - Ambitious Policies
ARCHIV - 17.03.2017, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Duisburg: Ein Stahlarbeiter prüft am Hochofen 8 bei ThyssenKrupp die Stahlqualität nach dem Abstich. Die G20-Staaten haben sich nach ihrem Finanzminister-Treffen in Argentinien nicht auf die Verurteilung von Donald Trumps Strafzöllen verständigen können. In der Abschlusserklärung gingen sie nicht auf die Zölle ein, sondern hoben lediglich den internationalen Handel als Wachstumslokomotive hervor. (zu dpa «Finanzminister des G20 vermeiden Konfrontation wegen Handelskrieg» vom 20.03.2018) Foto: Roland Weihrauch/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Steelmaker Thyssenkrupp rejects German state aid 12.12.2020

Industrial giant Thyssenkrupp has ruled out government participation to support it during the COVID pandemic, an option favored by unions but judged too costly by management.
ARCHIV - 11.05.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Essen: Die Hauptzentrale des Thyssenkrupp Konzern. Der Stahl-und Industriekonzern Thyssenkrupp legt am Donnerstag (7.00 Uhr) die Zahlen für das Ende September abgelaufene Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 vor. (zu dpa «Thyssenkrupp legt Bilanz vor - Milliardenverlust beim Stahl erwartet») Foto: Guido Kirchner/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Thyssenkrupp plans 5,000 more job cuts, with steel branch in jeopardy 19.11.2020

Thyssenkrupp was already undergoing a difficult restructuring process and had slashed 6,000 jobs last year. The coronavirus pandemic has been "a massive stress test" for the company, CEO Martina Merz said. 
DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 19.11.2020

China says it will avoid decoupling from US and EU - Thyssenkrupp reports record 9.5 bn euros net loss - Logistics companies fear Brexit chaos

Proposed steel tariffs. File photo dated 10/05/09 of red hot metal being moved across the heavy forge at the Forgemasters Works in Sheffield. Donald Trump's proposed hike in steel tariffs will have a "significant impact" on the UK, the industry trade body has warned. Issue date: Friday March 2, 2018. The US President has set out plans for steel imports to face a 25\% tariff and aluminium 10\%. See PA story INDUSTRY Steel. Photo credit should read: John Giles/PA Wire URN:35296093 |

Thyssenkrupp steel feels the heat as European industry finds itself at decisive moment 20.10.2020

The German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp intends to sell its struggling steel business, although what deal will be done remains uncertain. What is clear is that the steel business in the EU as a whole is changing.
A steel worker stands amid sparks of raw iron coming from a blast furnace at a ThyssenKrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, November, 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Britain's Liberty makes bid for steel unit of Germany's Thyssenkrupp 16.10.2020

The London-based firm says it has made a non-binding offer for Thyssenkrupp's steel activities. Amid talk of state intervention, the German conglomerate is reportedly in talks with two other rivals over a sale.
ARCHIV - 08.02.2011, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Duisburg: Ein Mitarbeiter von Thyssenkrupp zieht am Hochofen im Stahlwerk eine Probe. (zu dpa vom 03.02.2018) Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany fines steel producers millions over price fixing 12.12.2019

Three manufacturers are counting the cost of rigging price supplements and surcharges for plate steel. One company escaped a penalty by being the first to cooperate with the cartel office.
03.12.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Duisburg: Mitarbeiter von Thyssenkrupp demonstrieren in Rheinhausen. Beim angeschlagenen Industriekonzern Thyssenkrupp bangen die Beschäftigten der Stahlsparte um ihre Arbeitsplätze. Mehrere Tausend Mitarbeiter sind am Dienstag in Duisburg vor die Hauptverwaltung von Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe gezogen, um für den Erhalt ihrer Jobs und für Investitionen in die Produktionsanlagen zu demonstrieren. Am Nachmittag will der Aufsichtsrat mit Beratungen über ein vom Stahlvorstand ausgearbeitetes Zukunftskonzept beginnen. Foto: Marcel Kusch/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Thyssenkrupp steel workers protest for investment and against job cuts 04.12.2019

Thyssenkrupp workers have massed outside the ailing steel hub in Duisburg, Germany, demanding job safeguards and increased investment. The conglomerate has a new head after a failed merger bid with India's Tata.
DW Business – International

DW Business – International 22.11.2019

Steel giant ThyssenKrupp drops deeper into crisis, UN: Food insecurity looms in southern Africa, US Beaujolais Nouveau sales under tariff cloud
-wvb- Guido Kerkhoff, Vorstandsvorsitzender ThyssenKrupp AG bei der Eröffnung des Projekts Carbon2Chem im Technikum Carbon2Chem der ThyssenKrupp in Duisburg am 20.09.2018. | Verwendung weltweit

Thyssenkrupp: German steel giant's board wants to sack CEO 25.09.2019

Thyssenkrupp has been struggling through a failed merger bid, falling profits and difficult restructuring. Now the conglomerate's board wants CEO Guido Kerkhoff out.

Das Logo von Thyssenkrupp steht am 12.12.2016 in Rottweil (Baden-Württemberg) vor dem 246 Meter hohen Testturm. Die Firma will dort mit rund 30 Experten neuartige Aufzüge testen und weiterentwickeln. Foto: Patrick Seeger/dpa |

ThyssenKrupp sues EU for blocking Tata merger 22.08.2019

German steel giant ThyssenKrupp has said the European Commission was "too far-reaching and wrong" in blocking a merger with Tata Steel. ThyssenKrupp has filed a complaint against the Commission's decision.
ARCHIV - 01.03.2018, Niedersachsen, Hannover: Ein Mitarbeiter in Schutzkleidung arbeitet auf dem Gelände der Salzgitter AG am Hochofen. (zu dpa Stahl-Tarifverhandlungen: Streitpunkt Freizeit statt Geld) Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

The long road to 'greener' steel 29.07.2019

Everyone is talking about the dangers of man-made carbon. Yet getting businesses to get it out of the environment is a Herculean task. Still new CO2 mitigating production ideas may be around the corner for steelmakers.

Neuwagen des Typs Ford-Fiesta und Fusion, die in Köln produziert wurden, werden am 10.09.2009 auf einem Binnenschiff über den Rhein in Düsseldorf gefahren. Die Aufnahme des dpa-Fotografen Oliver Berg hat im Wettbewerb dpa-Bild des Jahres 2009 den 2. Platz in der Kategorie Wirtschaft gewonnen. Zum neunten Mal hat die dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH ihre _Bilder des Jahres_ prämiert. Sie zeichnet dabei von einer unabhängigen Jury ausgewählte Top-Fotos aus ihren Bilderdiensten aus. Foto: Oliver Berg dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Opinion: Are the good years over for German firms? 10.07.2019

When BASF, the world's largest chemical company, drastically slashes its earnings forecast, it's an alarm signal for the German economy as a whole, say DW's Henrik Böhme.
DW Business Europe & America

DW Business Europe & America 10.05.2019

Uber IPO runs into roadbumps, Thyssenkrupp and Tata dump their steel merger, China-US trade conflict hurts US lobster fleet

The merger between Thyssen-Krupp and Tata has been called off 10.05.2019

Things looked very different nine months ago. Back then, ThyssenKrupp and Indian rival TataSteel wanted to merge and create Europe's second biggest steel company Now it's final: the marriage is off the table.
28.1.2019, Deutschland, Duisburg, Ein Stahlarbeiter des deutschen Industriekonzerns ThyssenKrupp AG entnimmt eine Roheisenprobe aus einem Hochofen in Europas größtem Stahlwerk in Duisburg.

Thyssenkrupp expects EU to 'block' Tata merger plan 10.05.2019

Neither Thyssenkrupp nor Tata were prepared to make the concessions necessary to get their planned merger passed by the European Commission, fearing a negative effect on synergy. Thyssenkrupp then announced job cuts.
