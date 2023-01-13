Thousands of climate protesters descend on German coal town

PoliticsGermanyThousands of climate protesters descend on German coal townTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGermany1 hour ago1 hour agoOver the weekend thousands more joined climate protesters in the town of Lützerath, which is set to be demolished so German energy giant RWE can access the lignite underneath it. Protesters were joined by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.https://p.dw.com/p/4MCN0Advertisement