Thousands of climate protesters descend on German coal town

1 hour ago

Over the weekend thousands more joined climate protesters in the town of Lützerath, which is set to be demolished so German energy giant RWE can access the lignite underneath it. Protesters were joined by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Yellow smoke rises between Nordrhein-Westfalen state police and climate protesters in Lützerath

Lützerath: Protesters, police clash near German coal mine

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
Africa

A man holds Kush, a type of synthetic marijuana

Kush: The drug killing West African youth

Kush: The drug killing West African youth

SocietyJanuary 13, 2023
Asia

A small drone on a table

North Korea drones trigger political blame game in South

North Korea drones trigger political blame game in South

ConflictsJanuary 13, 2023
Germany

Moukoko celebrates scoring

The curious case of Youssoufa Moukoko's contract

The curious case of Youssoufa Moukoko's contract

Soccer8 hours ago
Europe

Russia's President Putin (l) and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov (r) in an intimate discussion

Power struggle in the Russian armed forces

Power struggle in the Russian armed forces

ConflictsJanuary 13, 2023
Middle East

An woman walks with an umbrella through snowy Tehran in January 2023

Iran faces gas shortage despite vast reserves

Iran faces gas shortage despite vast reserves

Business2 hours ago
North America

US President Joe Biden

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

PoliticsJanuary 13, 2023
Latin America

Protesters show pictures of people killed in the response to demonstrations

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

ConflictsJanuary 12, 2023
