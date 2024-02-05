Thousands flee volcanic eruption in Indonesia
The Ruang volcano in Indonesia has erupted again, hurling a column of ash and rock into the sky. Thousands of residents are having to be evacuated to safety. There are also warnings of tsunamis.
Red alert
The Indonesian volcano Ruang has erupted again, "accompanied by thunderous noises and persistent tremors," as reported by the National Geology Agency. Authorities initially issued the highest alert level. The volcano has been active for weeks. Prior to the eruption, a significant increase in both very deep and shallow volcanic quakes had been recorded.
Massive column of smoke
The Ruang hurled a 2,000-meter-high (6,562-foot-high) column of ash, smoke and rock into the sky. Residents were urged to get to safety immediately and wear masks. More than 12,000 people living within a 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) radius of the volcano's crater have been affected.
Dangerous neighbor
Baby on board: The Indonesian navy uses warships to bring residents living near the volcano to safety. "More than 6,500 people have already been evacuated from five districts," Feri Ariyanto from the local rescue services told the German dpa news agency.
Smoking beast
The 725-meter-high Ruang volcano is located in the Sangihe archipelago north of the island of Sulawesi. Due to the eruption, the international airport in Manado, the capital of Sulawesi province, was temporarily closed. On the neighboring island of Tagulandang, 5 kilometers away, the power supply was interrupted as a precaution.
'We were all in a panic'
These residents can breathe a sigh of relief, as they are being taken away by the navy. "We were all in a panic as volcanic rock, gravel and ash rained down on us," an eyewitness told local media. There have been repeated eruptions at Ruang since mid-April. Last week, however, the alert level was initially lowered after the volcano calmed down somewhat.
Tsunami threat
There is another danger from Ruang besides ash clouds and lava flows: Two weeks ago, parts of the volcanic island threatened to collapse into the sea. According to the State Center for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics, eruptions could, in the worst-case scenario, cause the entire mountain to collapse, triggering tsunamis with meter-high tidal waves and devastating consequences.
Ready to rescue
At the naval base in Bitung, preparations are being made to evacuate the danger zone. This is not an unfamiliar task for the soldiers: Indonesia is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the most geologically active zone on earth. Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions frequently occur along this belt.