Lifestyle

These are your favorite water sports!

Diving, sailing, or surfing? We wanted to know: What's your favorite water sport? Find out whether you have won the exclusively designed DW backpack with goodies here.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Wassersport

Relaxing at the beach is not the only reason to go to the seaside or lake. For many, being active is important, too! Some love swimming and diving, while others prefer staying on water by surfing, sailing or doing standup paddleboarding.

We were excited to receive so many entries! Thank you to all of you for let us know which water sport you like best.
All entries were entered into a raffle for a backpack in the exclusive DW design with goodies. The winner is Ali Youcef M. from Ras El Ma in Algeria, who is passionate about diving.

Congratulations!
 

