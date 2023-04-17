The Super Mario Bros. film breaks records
The new 'Super Mario' animated film is now a box office smash hit. Here's a look at the wondrous career of the world's most famous video game character.
Box-office smash Mario
Mustache, bright blue dungarees and red cap: The video game character Mario is currently in the movies — and thrilling fans, along with Princess Peach (center) and her servant Toad. It's off on a wild journey through the Mario universes, with iconic sounds in cheerful comic style. Variety magazine reports that the film has already grossed more than $700 million (€650,000) as of April 17, 2023.
The world's most successful video game franchise
Super Mario is a well-known leading man among children and adults alike (above at the 2017 Gamescom fair in Cologne). Since 2005, he has had a star on the Walk of Game, a spin-off of the Walk of Fame, which can be found in a San Francisco shopping center.
Creator Shigeru Miyamoto
The longtime developer at Nintendo not only came up with Mario but also successful series like "The Legend of Zelda" and "Pikmin." After a brief interlude as managing director, Miyamoto, now 70, is a Creative Fellow at Nintendo — a position of honor for the legendary game designer.
It all started with an ape
In the 1981 arcade game "Donkey Kong", the girlfriend of an overall-wearing carpenter (Mario had a previous handyman career before becoming a plumber) is captured by a gorilla and must be saved. The game was Nintendo's breakthrough into the American market becoming the second most-successful arcade game in the US after "Pacman".
Mario becomes a star
Mario's design was significantly influenced by graphic capabilities. A mustache was easier to portray than a mouth, and the hat spared designers the complicated work of depicting hair. Mario also wasn't always the little man's name. His previous monikers included "Mr. Video" as well as "Jumpman."
The dream team of Mario und Luigi
Mario's brother Luigi made his appearance in the 1983 "Mario Bros." But it was only with the next game, the 1985 "Super Mario Bros." that the plumbing brothers made video game history. It has been one of the most successful video games of all time. It had a profound influence on the Jump'n'Run genre and inspired many future designers. It also introduced Princess Peach to the world.
Big screen problems
TV series and a feature film followed on the heels of the console game's success, but the other mediums didn't do nearly as well. Despite famous actor Bob Hoskins in the role of Mario (above) and co-star Dennis Hopper, the 1993 "Super Mario Bros." movie flopped in cinemas. The confusing plot and the gloomy setting may have turned off viewers.
Mario, Mario and, once again, Mario
However, the subsequent "Mario Bros." games found success and not just in homes. The games were played on the 1990s' most popular mobile console, GameBoy, as well as on the Nintendo Wii console, introduced in 2006 complete with motion sensors. Mario also appeared in 3D and an extra Mario Kart series was developed. As of 2016, Mario games were also available on smartphones.
'It's-a-me-Mario'
Everyone may have a little Mario inside of them, but there is only one true Mario voice, that of Charles Martinet. Since 1995, the US actor has often lent his voice to the pudgy plumber and given him his calling-card motto. You can also hear Martinet in the Japanese version of the game. The actor can often be spotted at gaming events around the world.
Mario universe
Over the years, the number of Mario characters has increased significantly. Whether Yoshi, Bowser or King Buu Huu, Luigi, Toad or Princess Daisy — numerous friends and enemies cavort in the Mario world. The soundtrack of the "Super Mario Bros." game, which was released in the 1980s, was also the first video game music to be included in the US' National Recording Registry.