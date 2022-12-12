  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
9 images
Law and Justice
Samantha Early | Rina Goldenberg
5 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/2mLSc
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez celebrate a goal for Argentina

Messi and Alvarez send Argentina to World Cup final

Soccer3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Senegal and US flags in the foreground with a plane in the background at an airbase

US-Africa Leaders Summit: Forging a better partnership?

US-Africa Leaders Summit: Forging a better partnership?

PoliticsDecember 12, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Cranes at Hamburg harbor in Germany

EU-ASEAN summit to build trade ties amid global tension

EU-ASEAN summit to build trade ties amid global tension

Politics12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Qanon, Reichsbürger and COVID protesters on the Reichstag steps in August 2020

Germany's far-right AfD and the 'Reichsbürger' movement

Germany's far-right AfD and the 'Reichsbürger' movement

Politics10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Smoke billows from chimney stacks, with wind turbines in the background

CO2 tax at EU border: Revolution or protectionism?

CO2 tax at EU border: Revolution or protectionism?

Nature and Environment11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Thumbnails zur Made Sendung

World Cup advertising avoids the Q word

World Cup advertising avoids the Q word

Soccer9 hours ago03:38 min
More from Middle East

North America

Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Science7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Fans in the stands at the Argentina Netherlands game at the World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

SoccerDecember 11, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage