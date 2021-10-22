The power of positive thinking

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Today’s question comes from Maria Constanya Estupiñán Zabala from Columbia.
Sarah is the first documented depression patient to receive personalized deep brain stimulation. The results are promising.
Overthinking and excessive worrying create feelings of distress and restlessness that may lead to anxiety or depression if left undealt with. Taking back control of your thoughts is the key to feeling peaceful again.
Pause, contemplate, take a breather: philosopher Svenja Flaßpöhler sees a ray of light in the current standstill. She sees it as a chance to break out of the endless cycle of consumption and to start rethinking society.
Smartphone text neck syndrome, #MeToo and Netflix: At the end of 2009, who would have thought so much in technology, climate and politics could change in just one decade.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version