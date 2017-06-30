Visit the new DW website

The Next Generation

'Initiative Musik' supports new acts from Germany.

DW's PopXport had a special feature on the promoted acts.

Popxport Gurr

Gurr: Indie pop heroines from Berlin 30.06.2017

Two cool girls in their mid-20s, laid-back indie pop: that’s Gurr from Berlin. Their club shows are a big hit with audiences across Germany – and they’ve made a splash in Britain, the homeland of pop music.
Popxport Rhonda Pressefoto

Rhonda: Back with a new Album 10.02.2017

A new album for the north German Soul band Rhonda: it's called "Wire," and features a real 60s vibe. But it's a little darker than the group's last album, "Raw Love" - which came out in 2014.

Promofoto der Band Any Given Day Copyright: Redfield Records

Any Given Day: Metalcore from the Ruhrpott 20.06.2016

High-energy riffs and snarled vocals: Any Given Day brings us metalcore from the Ruhrpott. Their cover of a song by Rihanna helped consolidate a sizable fan base. Now they do pieces from their second album live on stage.
Pressebild der deutschen Band Vimes. Vimes 2014, credit: Stefan Braunbarth

Vimes: House meets pop 18.04.2016

Vimes grabbed ears globally with their blend of house and indie pop. Then without warning, they exited the scene. The duo said they didn't want to end up as flashes in the pan. Now they're back with a debut album.
***Achtung: Nur für geklärte Verwendung nutzen!*** DW euromaxx annenmaykantereit Schlagworte: euromaxx, DW, Musik, Band, Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Fabien J. R. Raclet Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 2016 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: n.n. Bildbeschreibung: Portraitfoto der Band annenmaykantereit Copyright: ©Fabien J. R. Raclet

AnnenMayKantereit: the Folk-Pop Sensation 21.03.2016

AnnenMayKantereit are winning over fans and critics alike with their acoustic pop on guitar and piano and their vocalist’s deep, rough voice. A sell-out tour ahead, the Cologne quartet has put out its debut studio album.
Titel: DW popxport And the Golden Choir Schlagworte: popxport, DW, Musik, And the Golden Choir, Tobias Siebert, Initiative Musik, Chor Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: n.n. Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: n.n. Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: n.n. Bildbeschreibung: PR-Foto Tobias Siebert/And the Golden Choir Copyright: ©Cargo Records

And the Golden Choir: Indie pop from Berlin 02.03.2016

Indie pop project And the Golden Choir is a choir with only one member. Musician Tobias Siebert shows us how that works live at the Eurosonic Noorderslag festival in the Netherlands.
Titel: DW pxp Lilabungalow_©Christian Seeling Photography Schlagworte: popxport, DW, Band, Musik, Lilabungalow Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Christian Seeling Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 2015 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: n.n. Bildbeschreibung: PR-Foto der Band Lilabungalow Copyright: ©Christian Seeling Photography

Lilabungalow: Genre-bending pop 09.11.2015

Lilabungalow’s sound straddles the divide between electronica, indie pop, disco and folk. Maybe that’s why the Erfurt band was invited to perform at the renowned jazz festival in Montreux.
***Achtung: Nur zur mit den Rechteinhabern abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** SEA_AIR_ CopyTim Dobrovolny

Sea + Air: Indie pop duo with a new album 07.09.2015

Eleni Zafiriadou and Daniel Benjamin are partners both professionally and in private. Their new album “Evropi” is, as the name suggests, all about the continent that is home to the duo’s Greek and German roots: Europe.
Titel: Pentatones_Ouroboros_RobertRaithel Pressefoto Lizenz: Robert Raithel kein DW Copyright gegeben

Pentatones: a Band as Gesamtkunstwerk 27.04.2015

Pop meets art: For the Pentatones promotion for new songs becomes a performance act. The singer supposedly had a solid black circle tattooed on her face for their new album. We have met the electro pop band on tour.
***ACHTUNG: PROMOBILDER - nur zur Berichterstattung über die abgebildete Band verwenden!!!*** Auf dem Bild: Die Band Woods Of Birnam Foto: Schall & Schnabel

Woods of Birnam: Shakespeare meets Pop 30.03.2015

Woods of Birnam have found that acting and pop music go well together. Frontman Christian Friedel is a popular stage performer. And the Dresden-based band took inspiration from Shakespeare for name and song titles.