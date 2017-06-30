The Next Generation

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
'Initiative Musik' supports new acts from Germany.
DW's PopXport had a special feature on the promoted acts.
Two cool girls in their mid-20s, laid-back indie pop: that’s Gurr from Berlin. Their club shows are a big hit with audiences across Germany – and they’ve made a splash in Britain, the homeland of pop music.
A new album for the north German Soul band Rhonda: it's called "Wire," and features a real 60s vibe. But it's a little darker than the group's last album, "Raw Love" - which came out in 2014.
High-energy riffs and snarled vocals: Any Given Day brings us metalcore from the Ruhrpott. Their cover of a song by Rihanna helped consolidate a sizable fan base. Now they do pieces from their second album live on stage.
Vimes grabbed ears globally with their blend of house and indie pop. Then without warning, they exited the scene. The duo said they didn't want to end up as flashes in the pan. Now they're back with a debut album.
AnnenMayKantereit are winning over fans and critics alike with their acoustic pop on guitar and piano and their vocalist’s deep, rough voice. A sell-out tour ahead, the Cologne quartet has put out its debut studio album.
Indie pop project And the Golden Choir is a choir with only one member. Musician Tobias Siebert shows us how that works live at the Eurosonic Noorderslag festival in the Netherlands.
Lilabungalow’s sound straddles the divide between electronica, indie pop, disco and folk. Maybe that’s why the Erfurt band was invited to perform at the renowned jazz festival in Montreux.
Eleni Zafiriadou and Daniel Benjamin are partners both professionally and in private. Their new album “Evropi” is, as the name suggests, all about the continent that is home to the duo’s Greek and German roots: Europe.
Pop meets art: For the Pentatones promotion for new songs becomes a performance act. The singer supposedly had a solid black circle tattooed on her face for their new album. We have met the electro pop band on tour.
Woods of Birnam have found that acting and pop music go well together. Frontman Christian Friedel is a popular stage performer. And the Dresden-based band took inspiration from Shakespeare for name and song titles.
