The Hypnotized Brain

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Hypnosis is sometimes used at the dentist or in psychotherapy. But researchers are only now starting to understand what effect it has on the brain.
A journey into the subconscious: Hypnosis makes it possible. It can cure fears and even be used in lieu of anesthesia. A research team at the University of Zurich is investigating what happens in the brain during hypnosis.
Treating fear of flying with hypnosis
Fears often arise where we have little influence: in the subconscious. That's why it's so hard to overcome anxiety disorders. Hypnosis can help - sometimes even with a single session.
Just Ask! Why do some people get dizzy while travelling?
This week's question comes from Oscar Raúl Pérez Cabrera from Mexico.
On trains and planes: Aerosols on the move
Traveling by bus or train: Not only do you share the route with many people, you also share the air you breathe. That can help spread the coronavirus. A research team has investigated exactly how aerosols spread in trains and planes.
Breathe better: face masks with CO2 sensors
Engineers and scientists at the University of Granada in Spain have developed an intelligent FFP2 mask. It warns you when CO2 limits have been exceeded.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 27.08.2022 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 28.08.2022 – 21:30 UTC
MON 29.08.2022 – 05:30 UTC
MON 29.08.2022 – 15:30 UTC
MON 29.08.2022 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 30.08.2022 – 10:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
MON 29.08.2022 – 07:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3