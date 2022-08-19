 The Hypnotized Brain | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 26.08.2022

Tomorrow Today

The Hypnotized Brain

Hypnosis is sometimes used at the dentist or in psychotherapy. But researchers are only now starting to understand what effect it has on the brain.

Hypnose mit Taschenuhr

Videostill | Projekt Zukunft | Hypnose

A journey into the subconscious: Hypnosis makes it possible. It can cure fears and even be used in lieu of anesthesia. A research team at the University of Zurich is investigating what happens in the brain during hypnosis.

 

 

Videostill | Projekt Zukunft | Flugangst

Treating fear of flying with hypnosis

Fears often arise where we have little influence: in the subconscious. That's why it's so hard to overcome anxiety disorders. Hypnosis can help - sometimes even with a single session.

 

 

Videostill | Projekt Zukunft | Zuschauerfrage Reisekrank

Just Ask! Why do some people get dizzy while travelling?

This week's question comes from Oscar Raúl Pérez Cabrera from Mexico.

 

 

Videostill | Projekt Zukunft | Virenbahn

On trains and planes: Aerosols on the move

Traveling by bus or train: Not only do you share the route with many people, you also share the air you breathe. That can help spread the coronavirus. A research team has investigated exactly how aerosols spread in trains and planes.

 

 

Videostill | Projekt Zukunft | Maske

Breathe better: face masks with CO2 sensors

Engineers and scientists at the University of Granada in Spain have developed an intelligent FFP2 mask. It warns you when CO2 limits have been exceeded.

 

 

