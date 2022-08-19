The Hypnotized Brain

A journey into the subconscious: Hypnosis makes it possible. It can cure fears and even be used in lieu of anesthesia. A research team at the University of Zurich is investigating what happens in the brain during hypnosis.

Treating fear of flying with hypnosis

Fears often arise where we have little influence: in the subconscious. That's why it's so hard to overcome anxiety disorders. Hypnosis can help - sometimes even with a single session.

Just Ask! Why do some people get dizzy while travelling?

This week's question comes from Oscar Raúl Pérez Cabrera from Mexico.

On trains and planes: Aerosols on the move

Traveling by bus or train: Not only do you share the route with many people, you also share the air you breathe. That can help spread the coronavirus. A research team has investigated exactly how aerosols spread in trains and planes.

Breathe better: face masks with CO2 sensors

Engineers and scientists at the University of Granada in Spain have developed an intelligent FFP2 mask. It warns you when CO2 limits have been exceeded.

