  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Deutschland | Adipositas-Zentren in Südwesten
Image: Uli Deck/dpa/picture alliance

The Challenge of Losing Weight

12 minutes ago

Two million adults worldwide are overweight, according to the WHO. How is obesity defined? Why is it so hard to shed the pounds? What kind of diet is most effective, and what kind of sport helps you get in shape?

https://p.dw.com/p/4MzIp
DW I In Good Shape
Image: HR

Overweight people and prejudice

People who are overweight are more likely to have health problems, and also face discrimination. Sometimes even doctors and therapists fat shame their patients.

 

 

Is BMI an accurate way of measuring body fat? 

Body mass index (BMI) is a way to measure body fat based on height and weight. But experts say it's inaccurate and that other indicators are more precise.

 

 

DW I In Good Shape
Image: SWR

The link between belly fat and cancer

Obesity is known to increase the risk of at least 13 cancers. Belly fat is especially dangerous. But the good news is that losing even just a bit of weight significantly reduces the risk of cancer.

 

 

How diets stress the body 

Crash diets are rarely effective in the long run. They put your body under a lot of stress, raising blood pressure and upsetting your hormone balance.

 

 

DW I In Good Shape
Image: SWR

The benefits of jogging slowly

If you want to lose weight, you need to exercise. But high-intensity workouts aren't necessarily the best way. Depending on your basal metabolic rate, you can burn the most fat when you jog at a relaxed pace. 

 

 

How avatars can help you lose weight

It takes determination to lose weight. Too many failed attempts and you risk losing hope that you can ever get in shape. Here’s how avatar-based technology can help you stay the course.

 

Aurelia's abs workout

Aurelia demonstrates an effective workout for the abdominal muscles.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 04.02.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 05.02.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 06.02.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 08.02.2023 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 09.02.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SAT 04.02.2023 – 09:30 UTC
WED 08.02.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian serviceman looks on, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Russian forces claim to encircle Bakhmut

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A journalist is arrested during a demonstration in Algiers.

Algeria increases pressure on local human rights activists

Algeria increases pressure on local human rights activists

Politics1 hour ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hundreds of Rohingya people crossing Bangladesh's border after crossing the Naf River

Is Bangladesh getting tired of hosting Rohingya refugees?

Is Bangladesh getting tired of hosting Rohingya refugees?

Conflicts5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Two policemen escorting a young man for deportation

Germany debates tougher deportation rules

Germany debates tougher deportation rules

Society23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commission President von der Leyen standing together with the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during her visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, in mid-September.

EU holds talks with Ukraine in an active war zone

EU holds talks with Ukraine in an active war zone

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Man walking past a poster for the Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran

How Iran is boosting oil exports despite US sanctions

How Iran is boosting oil exports despite US sanctions

Business9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'To Leslie': a woman smokes a cigarette next to a motel sign.

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Film5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Scientists hope a campaign to vaccinate monkeys against yellow fever will save them from extinction.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and Environment4 hours ago01:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage