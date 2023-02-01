The Challenge of Losing Weight

Two million adults worldwide are overweight, according to the WHO. How is obesity defined? Why is it so hard to shed the pounds? What kind of diet is most effective, and what kind of sport helps you get in shape?

Image: HR

Overweight people and prejudice

People who are overweight are more likely to have health problems, and also face discrimination. Sometimes even doctors and therapists fat shame their patients.

Is BMI an accurate way of measuring body fat?

Body mass index (BMI) is a way to measure body fat based on height and weight. But experts say it's inaccurate and that other indicators are more precise.

Image: SWR

The link between belly fat and cancer

Obesity is known to increase the risk of at least 13 cancers. Belly fat is especially dangerous. But the good news is that losing even just a bit of weight significantly reduces the risk of cancer.

How diets stress the body

Crash diets are rarely effective in the long run. They put your body under a lot of stress, raising blood pressure and upsetting your hormone balance.

Image: SWR

The benefits of jogging slowly

If you want to lose weight, you need to exercise. But high-intensity workouts aren't necessarily the best way. Depending on your basal metabolic rate, you can burn the most fat when you jog at a relaxed pace.

How avatars can help you lose weight

It takes determination to lose weight. Too many failed attempts and you risk losing hope that you can ever get in shape. Here’s how avatar-based technology can help you stay the course.

Aurelia's abs workout

Aurelia demonstrates an effective workout for the abdominal muscles.

