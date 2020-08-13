The Berlin Philharmonic's Europe Concert

Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — from the Schwetzingen Festival to the Bayreuth Festival, the Bachfest in Leipzig and the Beethovenfest in Bonn, two hours of music updated regularly.

Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

This edition will sample the radically transformed cultural landscape during the coronavirus pandemic — as various organizations experiment with hybrid forms of music presentation.

Here you can hear how probably the most renowned of all, the Berlin Philharmonic, dealt with the situation.

Just as the pandemic was reaching its height in Germany, the Berlin Philharmonic performed its annual Europe Concert at their home base, an empty Berlin Philharmonie. We'll hear that extraordinary performance this hour.

It begins with Fratres (Brothers) by the Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, a piece that evokes the image of brothers in a monastery — silent, solitary individuals that yet belong together in a community. Just as, in a way, the entire world is now one big community facing a common threat.

No audience in the Berlin Philharmonie this time

This performance in an empty hall was watched and heard by audiences worldwide on television, radio and live internet stream. The musicians observing social distancing guidelines, there were never more than 15 of them onstage.

The program transmits feelings that so many have felt during the pandemic: fear, sadness, mourning, solitude — but also hope. People have had the chance — or have even been forced — to think about their lives, perhaps even about the meaning of life.

The musicians and their maestro donated their fees for this performance to benefit children in refugee camps on Greek islands on the outer edge of Europe.

As German President Frank Walter Steinmeier, who was present for the performance, said, "We must help each other, and we will help each other. As we see, art and culture are not dispensable items. If you miss something, you may value it more, and I think that is happening now. Art and culture are literally nourishment."

And you may come to love the version of Mahler's Fourth you'll hear this hour, slimmed-down and adapted for chamber ensemble.

Letting sunlight in, the walls with their glass baubles were a silent witness to the sounds of Mahler, Ligeti, Barber and Pärt

Part one:

Arvo Pärt

Fratres

György Ligeti

Ramifications

Samuel Barber

Adagio for Strings

Berlin Philharmonic

Kirill Petrenko, conductor

Recorded by Radio Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) in the Berlin Philharmonie on May 1, 2020

Pjotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, op. 74, 3rd and 4th movements

Berlin Philharmonic

Kirill Petrenko, conductor

on CD 13781 BPHR 190261

Gustav Mahler once said, "My time will come." It definitely has





Part two:

Gustav Mahler

Symphony No. 4, adapted for chamber ensemble by Erwin Stein

Christiane Karg, soprano

Berlin Philharmonic

Kirill Petrenko, conductor

Recorded by Radio Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) in the Berlin Philharmonie on May 1, 2020

