 The 77 Percent quiz | Africa | DW | 07.01.2022

Africa

The 77 Percent quiz

The 77 Percent Instagram page (@dw_the77percent), which focuses on Africa’s youths under the age of 35, is starting the new year with a quiz organized for our esteemed followers.

DW Sling Pack, Cap, headphone and To Go Cup.

Participate and win an amazing prize, with Sling Pack and DW stuff.

This quiz is a chance for you to win a special DW set, packed with amazing gifts!

If you’re not yet on Instagram, here’s a reason to launch an account. And if you already have an account then be sure to follow@dw_the77percent, and participate in the quiz.

Now let’s let’s hit the ground running…

We have a project called "Starmakers" (which showcases African stars),that we normally post on our Instagram page. Now, the question is who was the first star that was featured on the page?

A: Dr. Sid

B: Octopizo

C: Naa Ashakor

Answer this question until the 15th of February and with a little luck, you can win a special prize!

All decisions are final. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

