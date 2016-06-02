The 77 Percent quiz

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The 77 Percent Instagram page (@dw_the77percent), which focuses on Africa’s youths under the age of 35, is starting the new year with a quiz organized for our esteemed followers.
This quiz is a chance for you to win a special DW set, packed with amazing gifts!
If you’re not yet on Instagram, here’s a reason to launch an account. And if you already have an account then be sure to follow@dw_the77percent, and participate in the quiz.
Now let’s let’s hit the ground running…
We have a project called "Starmakers" (which showcases African stars),that we normally post on our Instagram page. Now, the question is who was the first star that was featured on the page?
Answer this question until the 15th of February and with a little luck, you can win a special prize!
All decisions are final. Good luck!