 The 77 Percent: Join the debate | Africa | DW | 08.05.2018

The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent: Join the debate

77 percent of Africans are younger than 35. Those 77 percent can shape the continent's future. We join African youths as they share their stories, their dreams and their challenges. Come and join the debate!

DW The 77 Percent (Sendungslogo englisch)

The 77 Percent on radio - Come and join the debate!

77 percent of the population in Sub-Saharan Africa is younger than 35 – that's around 770 million people. A generation of confident, dynamic people which can shape the future of Africa. 

Though the 77 percent form three-quarters of the population, they often don't have a say in political decisions. Despite the old leaders, young Africans are politically engaged, speaking out against injustice, corruption and fraud. That can be inconvenient for many politicians. Young voices are getting louder but they can struggle to penetrate the media. That's about to change; now DW's new multimedia Project "The 77 Percent" is providing a platform for you, the 77 percent, to make your voices heard.

Part of "The 77 percent" project is our new social media segment "What Else?" talking about African stories that don't make the headlines. We open our social media platforms to the 77 percent: your stories and your opinions. Join the debate in Amharic, English, French, Hausa, Kiswahili and Portuguese! We'll pick it up and make sure you are heard on TV, radio and social media. We pick up on trending topics in Africa and open the debate, even where others shy away. We tackle controversial topics so that you can break taboos.

Africa is more than just poverty and violence! We will feature constructive stories from around the continent and introduce you to real change makers. Have you already heard about Zimbabwe's first female pilot or the Kenyan biologist who develops drought resistant crops in her lab? No? Well, "The 77 Percent" brings you the kinds of stories you won't find in the mainstream media.

Our radio presenters are looking forward to hearing your stories and to sharing their experiences in lively discussions from right across the continent. Picking up on our network of reporters which span east to west, north to south, "The 77 Percent" can't wait for you all to join the debate!

You can subscribe to the whole radio show or individual reports on iTunes listen and subscribe on Soundcloud, find past episodes in DW's media center, or tap the RSS feed for the whole show or for individual reports.

Listen to past episodes in the media center  

RSS Feed The 77 Percent

Suscribe to the podcast on iTunes

Audios and videos on the topic

The 77 percent: Is Africa fairly represented at the World Cup?  

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 