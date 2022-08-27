 The 1972 Olympic Games and the Media’s Failure | Arts.21 - The Culture Magazine | DW | 02.09.2022

Arts.21

The 1972 Olympic Games and the Media’s Failure

A look back at the architecture and design of the 1972 Munich Olympics, and the media's fatal role.

Deutschland | Olympiapark München

BG Olympiaattentat München 1972

Germany wanted to present itself as open and modern at the Munich 1972 Olympics. The cheerfully designed event was broadcast live on then still new color TV. But the tragic attack on the Israeli team turned the media into an unwitting accomplice.

 

 

This week also on Arts.21:

 

Dirigentin Oksana Lyniv mit ukrainischer Flagge

The Star Conductor and the War
During times of war, can you still make music? Can you enjoy being celebrated in Bayreuth while bombs are falling in the Donbass? Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv is caught somewhere between art and war.

 

 

Goethe Medaille 2022 | Mohammed Abla

Finding Inspiration out on the Streets
Egyptian artist Mohamed Abla has long found Cairo’s bustling streets a source of inspiration. In 2011, he documented the Egyptian Revolution, and he also founded a caricature museum.


 

