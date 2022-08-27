The 1972 Olympic Games and the Media’s Failure

Germany wanted to present itself as open and modern at the Munich 1972 Olympics. The cheerfully designed event was broadcast live on then still new color TV. But the tragic attack on the Israeli team turned the media into an unwitting accomplice.

The Star Conductor and the War

During times of war, can you still make music? Can you enjoy being celebrated in Bayreuth while bombs are falling in the Donbass? Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv is caught somewhere between art and war.

Finding Inspiration out on the Streets

Egyptian artist Mohamed Abla has long found Cairo’s bustling streets a source of inspiration. In 2011, he documented the Egyptian Revolution, and he also founded a caricature museum.





