Testing photo editing apps: "Mextures"

The iOS app "Mextures" is not a classic image editing tool, but a program that allows you to add textures to your photos. That sounds quite familiar and rather like Instagram, but it's handled quite differently here.

About 150 textures can be combined, superimposed and influenced by a number of fades and changing transparency. This results in so-called "formulas" that can be saved. "Mextures" has a number of standard editing tools and filters for fine tuning, too.

What makes "Mextures" so special is the ability to work with a wide range of layers, just like Photoshop does. The combination options actually allow users to create very individual photo looks that stand out from the typical filtered snapshots. The app can be expanded through in-app purchases.

For quick testing, the ready-made "Formulas" can be used, i.e. ready-made combinations with looks such as "destroyed film", "black and white" or winter and summer landscapes. If you want to go deeper, you'll have to take your time. In return, you get a professional software with impressive results.

Top 3 Pros:

- original results due to the multitude of combinable textures and effects

- you can save and share your own "formulas" with others

- all processing steps can be undone or changed at any time

Top 3 cons:

- a supplement rather than a replacement for universal photo editing apps

- user interface needs some getting used to

- not usable for Android devices

Price: $ 1.99

Manufacturer: Bergen Co.