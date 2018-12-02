 Testing photo editing apps: ″Darkroom″ | Digital Culture | DW | 04.12.2018

Digital Culture

Testing photo editing apps: "Darkroom"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps .This week: "Polarr"

Foto-App Darkroom I+II (DW/A. Leixnering)

In this context "Darkroom" dosn't mean a sparsely lit room for sexual contacts, but the good old darkroom for processing light-sensitive photography. The app for Apple's mobile iOS system is a fast, powerful image editing tool that can effortlessly enhance even large RAW photos. Users can also design their own filters. And there's a batch function to quickly edit, manage, and export multiple photos simultaneously. A Portrait HD option allows "Darkroom" to detect and automatically load a "Portrait Matte Effect".

You can get the app for free. But if you want to use all the extensive correction possibilities, you have to invest money for in-app purchases. The most expensive extension with Pro-Tools, Premium-Filters, etc. costs € 10.99 (about $ 12.50). After all, you can try out the premium functions before buying them. In 2015, "Darkroom" was voted one of the best apps of the year by Apple.

 

PROS:

- A multitude of functions with good and fast results

- An "Undo log" with all corrections at a glance

- Premium features you can try before you buy them

 

CONS:

- several functions can only be used with In-App purchase

- Available for iPhone only

 

Price: free for iOS

Manufacturer: Bergen Co.

 

