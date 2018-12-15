Testing photo editing apps: "Christmas Photo Frames"

The app "Christmas Photo Frames, Effects & Cards Art" is not a classic image editing tool, but a program that allows you to add hundreds of frames, effects and filters. Don't be fooled by the name: There are tons of editing tools that have no Christmas options, like the popular art filters.

We'll concentrate on Christmas, as this is the last week before the holiday. Who doesn't love the kitschy Christmas cards that can be produced with the app from VicMan LLC? Despite being one of many similar apps, its easy handling lets you produce your personal Christmas card in seconds. Only the multitude of options may be a little bit confusing in the beginning.

There is a lot of advertisement in the free version, and pictures will have a watermark. However, you can get rid of this, either by upgrading to the pro version (for one dollar) or watching a video ad.

Even so, "Christmas Photo Frames, Effects & Cards Art" gives you hundreds of possibilities to quickly add funny or kitchy frames to your photos.

Top 3 Pros:

- easy to handle

- hundreds of effect templates

- can produce GIFs

Top 3 cons:

- lots of advertisement

- watermark (can be erased with a pro update or by watching a video ad)

- few options to edit the photo individually apart from the templates

Price: free / pro-version. 0.81€

Manufacturer: VicMan LLC