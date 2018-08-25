 Testing photo editing apps: ″Camera MX″ | Shift | DW | 27.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Camera MX"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps .This week: "Camera MX"

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test (DW)

This week: "Camera MX".

 

"Camera MX" is a a very compact camera and editing tool for pictures and videos. It is free with in-app purchases for Android. While the number of effects is rather limited compared to similar apps, the application makes up for it with a very intuitive user interface. Users can even apply effects like “color splash” while recording video.

So far, the app has been downloaded more than 10 million times worldwide.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Very intuitive and simple user interface

- HDR mode for photos and 4K resolution for videos

- Time lapse option for recording clips

 

Top 3 Cons:

- A lot of features have to be paid for

- Some extras only available when you log in with a Facebook account

- Sharpness tool creates a lot of noise

                                               

Price: Free version with in-app purchases for Android

Manufacturer: Magix Software Inc.

Related content

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test

Testing photo editing apps: "Lightroom CC" 20.08.2018

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Lightroom CC".

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test

Testing photo editing apps: "My talking Pet" 10.08.2018

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "My talking Pet".

Apptest Snapseed Querformat

Testing photo editing apps: "Snapseed" 06.08.2018

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Snapseed".

Advertisement

Kino

Filmplakat Gundermann (Pandora Film)

Brilliant Biopic: Dresen’s "Gundermann"

Gerhard "Gundi" Gundermann: singer-songwriter, backhoe operator, communist. Someone who wanted to make the GDR a better place, but who ultimately got entangled in the state security’s spy system. A barnstorming portrait by director Andreas Dresen. 

News

British author V.S. Naipaul

Nobel Prize-winning author V. S. Naipaul dies at 85

V.S. Naipaul, the Nobel Prize-winning British author who analyzed postcolonialism, has died in London. The Trinidad-born son of an Indian civil servant and Oxford graduate wrote the best-seller A House for Mr. Biswas. 

Music

2018 MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images/M. Eisman)

Power women rule at the MTV Awards

Camila Cabello and Cardi B were the big winners at the MTV Music Awards. But an old friend stole the show, and she was celebrated by the audience like a pioneer: J.Lo is back. 

Arts.21

Die Tanz Kompanie STREB mit ihrer Show SEA (Singular Extreme Actions) (Ralph Alswang)

Tanz im August: Exquisite fusion

Berlin's international contemporary dance festival pushes the edge of the envelope in 2018, pairing ballet with impressive stunts – as daring dancers and muscular acrobats cheat gravity on stage. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel Call of Duty WWII (Sledgehammer Games)

Video games set in Germany

With the Gamescom underway in Cologne through August 25, here's an exploration of video games set in Germany. There aren't that many.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  