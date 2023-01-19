  1. Skip to content
Filmstill Dokumentatio Terror im Sahel - Kampf gegen die Dschihadisten
Image: Inside the Resistance
ConflictsMali

Terror in the Sahel

5 minutes ago

Terrorist groups continue to gain ground in the Sahel region south of the Sahara. Jihadist incursions occur daily, including terrorist attacks, murders, and raids on villages. The situation is increasingly explosive.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LhLN

African armies struggle to hold their positions, which leaves entire areas undefended. In addition, France has decided to reduce its military support to the region. As a result, local people have been forced to take up arms to defend themselves.

Filmstill Dokumentatio Terror im Sahel - Kampf gegen die Dschihadisten
Image: Inside the Resistance

Mali is the heartland of the Dogon people. The Dan Na Ambassagou (Hunters Who Trust in God) militia is made up of a thousand men carrying outdated weapons. They face Islamist extremists equipped with Kalashnikovs and rocket launchers. But these "dozo” warriors also rely on charms, amulets and traditional beliefs in magic. They fight in temperatures of 45 degrees, with scarce water and no food. They are the last bastion of resistance for the 300,000 people who still live on the Dogon plateau. 
 

Filmstill Dokumentatio Terror im Sahel - Kampf gegen die Dschihadisten
Image: Inside the Resistance

The nation of Mauritania is playing a leading role in the fight against terror. This reportage shows an operation led by one of the GSI or Special Intervention Groups - commando units responsible for tracking down jihadist cells on the Malian border. A squadron of light aircraft tracked jihadist vehicles, destroying them as they crossed the border.

 

Filmstill Dokumentatio Terror im Sahel - Kampf gegen die Dschihadisten
Image: Inside the Resistance



Mauritania also has a special police force able to reach the remotest corners of the country.  They use an unusual form of transport - dromedaries! Colonel El-Khalil and his company of riders spend weeks in the desert gathering intelligence from nomadic peoples.

This film is an immersive journey showing the growing threat of a jihad without borders.


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 08.02.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 08.02.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 08.02.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 09.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 11.02.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 12.02.2023 – 08:15 UTC


Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 09.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 12.02.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

