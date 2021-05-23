Visit the new DW website

Temple Mount / Haram al-Sharif

The Temple Mount is a sacred site for Jews, Muslims and Christians located in the Old Town of Jerusalem. The compound has long been a contentious space between Israelis and Palestinians.

On the Temple Mount — known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) — there are various sites of religious significance for all three Abrahamic religions, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Dome of the Rock, the Dome of the Chain, and the Western Wall. This is a collection of DW's content on the site.

Felsendom, Tempelberg, Jerusalem, Israel

Israeli police escort Jewish visitors to Temple Mount 23.05.2021

A Jerusalem holy site has been reopened for Jewish visitors, with Israeli police escorting them into the area which houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the remains of ancient Jewish temples.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ *** 10.05.21 *** Palestinian protesters run for cover amid clashes with Israeli security forces at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel's takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli police and protesters clash at Al-Aqsa Mosque 21.05.2021

Protesters have thrown stones and soldiers fired rubber bullets and tear gas amid unrest around the holy site in Jerusalem. It comes just hours after Israel and Hamas agreed a cease-fire.
May 6, 2021*** An Israeli policeman gestures as a car belonging to Jewish settlers burns amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Jerusalem: Violent clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque 08.05.2021

A case threatening the eviction of Palestinians in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood has triggered further tensions with Israel.
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Israeli police clash with Palestinian worshippers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha, in Jerusalem's Old City August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Jordan summons Israeli envoy over Jerusalem 'violations' 18.08.2019

The move follows last week's clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces at one of the holiest sites for Muslims and Jews. A Jordanian-controlled religious authority, the Waqf, supervises holy sites in Jerusalem.
Palestinians run for cover from sound grenades at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on August 11, 2019, as clashes broke out with Israeli forces during the overlapping Jewish and Muslim holidays of Eid al-Adha and the Tisha B'av holiday inside the historic compound which is considered the third-holiest site in Islam and the most sacred for Jews, who revere it as the location of the two biblical-era temples. - The compound, which includes the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock, is one of the most sensitive sites in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images)

Jerusalem: Clashes at holy site leave several injured 11.08.2019

Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police at one of the holiest sites for both Muslims and Jews. The violence took place on a day important to believers in both religions.
The picture had been photo shopped to replace the revered Al-Aqsa mosque with a Jewish temple.

Israel: US ambassador handed doctored image of east Jerusalem 23.05.2018

The US embassy in Jerusalem has said Ambassador David Friedman was duped into posing with a controversial photo. The picture had been photoshopped to replace the revered Al-Aqsa mosque with a Jewish temple.

27.07.2017 Palestinian Muslims bow in prayer inside the Haram al-Sharif compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in the old city of Jerusalem on July 27, 2017, with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background. Palestinians ended a boycott and entered the sensitive Jerusalem holy site, which includes the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock, for the first time in two weeks on July 27, 2017 after Israel removed controversial security measures there, potentially ending a crisis that sparked deadly unrest. / AFP PHOTO / AHMAD GHARABLI (Photo credit should read AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images)

World in Progress: Jerusalem after the Temple Mount Crisis 30.10.2017

For decades, the ancient city of Jerusalem and its Temple Mount have been flashpoints in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Tensions flared again this summer, after Israeli police rolled up new security measures for those wanting to goup to the Al Aqsa mosque. Mass prayers and protests and violent clashes followed. The crisis deepend the divide and also changed the dynamics in Jerusalem.

Leader of the radical northern wing of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Sheikh Raed Salah, gestures after he was convicted at a Jerusalem court on October 27, 2015. An Israeli court upheld a conviction of the firebrand Islamic cleric and jailed him for 11 months for inciting violence over Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque in 2007. AFP PHOTO / AHMAD GHARABLI (Photo credit should read AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel arrests Islamic cleric Raed Salah for inciting violence 15.08.2017

Just seven months after being released from jail the leader of an outlawed Islamic movement has been arrested again. It was unclear if the arrest was linked to recent violence surrounding the Temple Mount holy site.
ARCHIV - Journalisten arbeiten am 05.06.2012 in Doha, der Hauptstadt von Katar, in einem Newsroom des arabischen Nachrichtensenders Al-Dschasira. (zu dpa «Sturm über Al-Dschasira - Katars TV-Kanal im Fokus der Krise am Golf» vom 25.06.2017) Foto: Tim Brakemeier/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Israel plans to close broadcaster Al-Jazeera's offices 06.08.2017

Israel has announced plans to close the local offices of Al-Jazeera, the Qatar-based international news network. Israeli officials have long accused the broadcaster of bias against the Jewish state.

Friday prayers return to Al-Aqsa after two weeks 28.07.2017

Muslims aged over 50 are allowed to pray at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. The Friday prayers were held again after Israel removed controversial security measures. But the Israel-Palestinian clashes continued.

Muslim worshippers return to Al Aqsa Mosque for prayer 28.07.2017
27.07.2017 Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound, and Palestinians entered the compound in Jerusalem's Old City July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Muammar Awad

Men under 50 barred from Jerusalem holy site again 28.07.2017

Israel has again banned men under 50 from entering the contentious holy site in Jerusalem for Friday prayers. The move comes after more than 100 people were injured in clashes.
Palestinian men pray as Israeli security forces secure outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Muslim leaders call for return to Jerusalem holy site 27.07.2017

Muslim leaders have instructed worshippers to return to pray inside Jerusalem's Temple Mount, or Noble Sanctuary. Israel moved to de-escalate tension after a July shooting at the site by removing security devices.
16.07.2017 Israeli border police stand in front of Palestinian Muslims praying outside the Temple Mount, also called Noble Sanctuary by Muslims, near the Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, to protest new Israeli security measures, July 16, 2017. Israeli security reopened the Temple Mount after installing added security measures, including metal detectors and cameras, after the holy site was closed since three Israeli Arabs killed two Israeli police officers in a shooting attack on Friday. The heads of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf refused to enter the holy site through Israeli metal detectors and organized a prayer outside the gate. - Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

Palestinians reject new Israeli security measures at Jerusalem holy site 26.07.2017

Israel has removed metal detectors at the al-Aqsa Mosque, but Palestinians are still unhappy with the new security measures. The Jerusalem Muslim community has continued to boycott the site.
sraeli border police wait to screen Palestinian Muslims at a newly installed metal detector at a main entrance to the Temple Mount, also called Noble Sanctuary by Muslims, near the Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, July 16, 2017. Israeli security reopened the Temple Mount after installing added security measures, including metal detectors and cameras, after the holy site was closed since three Israeli Arabs killed two Israeli police officers in a shooting attack on Friday. The heads of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf refused to enter the holy site through the Israeli metal detectors and organized a prayer outside the mosque compound. - Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

The Temple Mount: A clash of cultures 25.07.2017

Israel has removed metal detectors from the Temple Mount site in Jerusalem. The death toll in the crisis continues to grow as the conflict takes on an increasingly religious dimension that could be difficult to control.

Israel is to remove metal detectors from the Temple Mount 25.07.2017
