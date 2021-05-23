Temple Mount / Haram al-Sharif

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Temple Mount is a sacred site for Jews, Muslims and Christians located in the Old Town of Jerusalem. The compound has long been a contentious space between Israelis and Palestinians.
On the Temple Mount — known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) — there are various sites of religious significance for all three Abrahamic religions, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Dome of the Rock, the Dome of the Chain, and the Western Wall. This is a collection of DW's content on the site.
For decades, the ancient city of Jerusalem and its Temple Mount have been flashpoints in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Tensions flared again this summer, after Israeli police rolled up new security measures for those wanting to goup to the Al Aqsa mosque. Mass prayers and protests and violent clashes followed. The crisis deepend the divide and also changed the dynamics in Jerusalem.