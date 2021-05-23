Temple Mount / Haram al-Sharif

The Temple Mount is a sacred site for Jews, Muslims and Christians located in the Old Town of Jerusalem. The compound has long been a contentious space between Israelis and Palestinians.

On the Temple Mount — known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) — there are various sites of religious significance for all three Abrahamic religions, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Dome of the Rock, the Dome of the Chain, and the Western Wall. This is a collection of DW's content on the site.