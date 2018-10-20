Tanzania: Fuel tanker blast kills dozens

Tanzanian police said on Saturday that a fuel tanker explosion in the eastern town of Morogoro has killed at least 57 people.

"We have been saddened by reports of an accident involving a fuel truck in Morogoro, which caught fire and burnt several people," government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said on Twitter.

More than 60 people were also reported injured in the blast in the town, situated some 200 kilometers (120 miles) east of the main economic hub of Dar es Salaam. Many of the casualties were siphoning gas from the tanker after it had crashed, according to state broadcaster Taifa.

More to follow.

tj/amp (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.