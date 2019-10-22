You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
Iran
Israel-Hamas war
Ukraine
Tamar Kintsu
Skip next section Stories by Tamar Kintsu
Stories by Tamar Kintsu
Busting myths in the Georgian media
Busting myths in the Georgian media
A "Myth Detector Lab" in Georgia is teaching youth how to debunk myths and identify propaganda in the media.
Media
10/22/2019
October 22, 2019
Go to homepage