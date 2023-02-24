  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
HealthGlobal issues

Tablets for depression - Do antidepressants help?

2 hours ago

Although antidepressants are prescribed with increasing frequency, their efficacy is the subject of debate. It's known that placebos can be just as effective in cases of mild-to-moderate depression. Nevertheless, in Germany you're now eight times more likely to be prescribed the medication than in the 1990s.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O2wR

A large-scale study from 2008 shows that in cases of mild and moderate depression, a placebo was just as effective as the real thing. But still, every year doctors prescribe enough antidepressants to supply 80 million people in Germany for more than two weeks. So, what’s the impact on patients? How can such controversial medication be so successful? "For many years, the tablets have been my loyal companions in the process of coping with my depression." Christine (52) lost her job because of her depression, attended psychiatric clinics seven times and says today: "I don’t care what the studies say, I sense that my medication is working." Most antidepressants alter the levels of certain neurotransmitters in the brain, in particular serotonin. Although for a long time it was thought depression was triggered by lowered serotonin concentration, this theory has now been disproved. Doctors and scientists still don’t really understand what happens in the brain during depression - but this has done nothing to dent the successful sales march of antidepressant medication. Mary (42) curses the day she began taking antidepressants: "They haven’t improved my life, they’ve actually made it much worse," she says. Mary’s been gradually reducing her dose for four years, but her body is rebelling. "Up to now, these weaning problems have been totally under-estimated," says Professor Tom Bschor, one of the leading experts on antidepressants in Germany.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Photo frames of Ukrainian children are seen in a damaged building bearing the scars of a heavy artillery attack in Mariupol

Ukraine calls transfer of children to Russia 'genocidal'

Human Rights4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Three South African cricket players holding their hands up for a high five

South Africa proved worth at Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa proved worth at Women's T20 World Cup

Sports5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Commuters alight from a suburban train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station in Mumbai

Siemens partners with India on railway modernization

Siemens partners with India on railway modernization

Business8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Alice Schwarzer, women's rights activist, and Sahra Wagenknecht (Die Linke), stand on stage at the demonstration.

Germany: Left Party, Wagenknecht clash after 'peace' rally

Germany: Left Party, Wagenknecht clash after 'peace' rally

Politics21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen at press conference

EU, UK hail 'new chapter' in ties with Northern Ireland deal

EU, UK hail 'new chapter' in ties with Northern Ireland deal

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

burned-out car and passersby in Nablus, West Bank

Israel: Fresh violence threatens to derail peace efforts

Israel: Fresh violence threatens to derail peace efforts

Conflicts2 hours ago01:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An archaeologist cleaning human remains found in a burial site.

Pre-Inca graves discovered in Peru

Pre-Inca graves discovered in Peru

Culture6 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage