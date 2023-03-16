  1. Skip to content
Syrian regional school system devastated by quake

51 minutes ago

Sixty out of 86 schools in the region hit by the February 6 earthquake sustained damage. With no clear support plans from the international community, repair efforts are severely limited — and the situation is disastrous for Syria’s schoolchildren.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P74Q
A back view of protesters wearing the Israeli flag drapped over their shoulders

Israel's military reservists criticize judicial reform

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Africa

A group of men and women standing around a table

Clarifying German colonial-era atrocities in Tanzania

Clarifying German colonial-era atrocities in Tanzania

Politics20 hours ago
Asia

Xi Jinping walks by a military band during a visit to Moscow

'Pandora’s box': EU weighs changing relations with China

'Pandora’s box': EU weighs changing relations with China

Politics17 hours ago
Germany

Moro and Lina seen from behind as they raise their joint hands to the sea

Germany denies entry to foreign spouses

Germany denies entry to foreign spouses

SocietyMarch 21, 2023
Europe

Trucks disembark from a ferry at Larne Port in Larne, Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, businesses want to move on from Brexit

In Northern Ireland, businesses want to move on from Brexit

Business21 hours ago
Middle East

Director of the Women's Research and Training Center at Aden University Huda Ali Alawi walks on rubble of a war-destoyed building

Yemen prisoner swap sparks hope, but peace remains doubtful

Yemen prisoner swap sparks hope, but peace remains doubtful

Politics6 hours ago
North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and Environment22 hours ago02:27 min
Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

CatastropheMarch 20, 20236 images
