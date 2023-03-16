Syrian regional school system devastated by quake

CatastropheSyriaSyrian regional school system devastated by quakeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheSyria51 minutes ago51 minutes agoSixty out of 86 schools in the region hit by the February 6 earthquake sustained damage. With no clear support plans from the international community, repair efforts are severely limited — and the situation is disastrous for Syria’s schoolchildren.https://p.dw.com/p/4P74QAdvertisement