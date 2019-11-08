 Survey: What does freedom mean to you personally? | Lifestyle | DW | 08.11.2019

Survey: What does freedom mean to you personally?

Freedom is one of the most important values and the Berlin Wall is still a symbol of oppression. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Freiheit

On November 9, 1989, the unbelievable happened: the government of the German Democratic Republic – East Germany or the GDR for short - unexpectedly opened the border between East and West Berlin. On the night of the fall of the Berlin Wall, tens of thousands celebrated at the Brandenburg Gate. The peaceful revolution and the opening of the inner-German border created the conditions for German reunification and the further integration of Europe. The Euromaxx series "My Fall of the Wall" talks to contemporary witnesses, who tell us which memories they associate with this historic day even now.

Now we would like to hear from you: What does freedom mean to you? 

We are looking forward to receiving your replies. As a thank you, we are raffling an exclusive Euromaxx designer wristwatch among all participants. 
The closing date for entries is 15 November 2019, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!




