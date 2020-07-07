 Super Chicken, Super Egg | Highlights | DW | 27.12.2021

Highlights

Super Chicken, Super Egg

Chickens are the stars of the farm animal world. These clever and social animals provide us with meat and eggs.

Huhn mit Ei

And yet despite having a rich variety of humane farming methods at our disposal, we often overlook their needs.

Legehennen


Whether modern hybrid chickens are "organic" or conventionally raised, they must first and foremost be profitable and productive. Some species are bred solely for their ability to quickly put on weight and produce eggs, with little regard for their health or living conditions.  
 

Küken Symbolbild


Meanwhile, our desire for eggs and chicken meat continues to grow. But chickens do not need to live under these conditions.  A better life is possible.  

Researchers, guided by a humane approach to farming practices, are on a mission to find an approach that takes into consideration chickens’ needs. 


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 08.01.2022 – 22:02 UTC
SUN 09.01.2022 – 05:30 UTC
SUN 09.01.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SUN 09.01.2022 – 20:30 UTC
MON 10.01.2022 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 10.01.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

