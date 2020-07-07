Super Chicken, Super Egg

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Chickens are the stars of the farm animal world. These clever and social animals provide us with meat and eggs.
And yet despite having a rich variety of humane farming methods at our disposal, we often overlook their needs.
Whether modern hybrid chickens are "organic" or conventionally raised, they must first and foremost be profitable and productive. Some species are bred solely for their ability to quickly put on weight and produce eggs, with little regard for their health or living conditions.
Meanwhile, our desire for eggs and chicken meat continues to grow. But chickens do not need to live under these conditions. A better life is possible.
Researchers, guided by a humane approach to farming practices, are on a mission to find an approach that takes into consideration chickens’ needs.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 08.01.2022 – 22:02 UTC
SUN 09.01.2022 – 05:30 UTC
SUN 09.01.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SUN 09.01.2022 – 20:30 UTC
MON 10.01.2022 – 03:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
MON 10.01.2022 – 07:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3