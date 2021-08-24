Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Italian violin maker
The violins which Antonio Stradivari made more than 300 years ago are worth millions of euros today. Virtuosos such as Anne-Sophie Mutter will invest in a Stradivarius to achieve the best sound.
In this special edition of World in Progess: An in-depth documentary on the Violins of Hope project. Violin maker Amnon Weinstein has been restoring violins that were played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. While many musicians were killed, the spirits of those who used to own the violins live on as young musicians all over the world play music on these instruments again.