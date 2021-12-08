  1. Skip to content
Car on highway, everything else is blurred
Image: picture-alliance/D. Kubirski
CultureGermany

Stare like a car? German idioms related to automobiles

Dagmar Breitenbach
1 hour ago

They can be used to describe someone who is furious, boring, too fast or too slow: Different German-language idioms include a reference to automobiles.

https://p.dw.com/p/418Gz

"Abschleppen" is the word for towing, but depending on context can also refer to picking someone up, say in a bar. 

"Spätzünder" directly translates as "late igniter," and is the equivalent of the "late bloomer" in English.

A "Montagsauto" is literally a "Monday car," but the word actually refers to a poorly built "lemon" of a car. 

The German language features different everyday words and expressions inspired by cars and driving.

It doesn't always have to be automobiles, either.

A "Trittbrettfahrer" literally means a person riding on a running board, but is used in the sense of freeloader. The image dates back to a time when people might jump on the running board of a streetcar that was already moving, for a free ride.

The picture gallery above explores more car-related idioms.

The Autobahn, cars and driving in Germany

 

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTubeInstagram and at dw.com/MeetTheGermans.

