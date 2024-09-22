Sri Lanka holds historic second count to choose president

Sri Lankan authorities begin a second round of vote counting to determine the next president. Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake appears to be in pole position.

Sri Lanka authorities have begun another round of counting for the first time in its history after top candidates failed to secure a majority in the presidential race.

Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa came out on top but neither won the mandatory 50% of votes necessary to be declared winner.

How the voting panned out

Dissanayake appeared to have secured a seemingly unassailable lead with 42% of the vote compared with 33% for Premadasa.

However, Sri Lanka has a preferential voting system, and there will now be a count of second choices marked on ballots before a winner is formally declared.

Sri Lanka election: Left-wing lawmaker leads in ballot count

All remaining candidates, including incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, have been eliminated, the Election Commission told reporters

Wickremesinghe, who took office at the height of Sri Lanka's 2022 economic collapse and imposed tough austerity policies, came a distant third with just 17%.

What happens now?

Wickremesinghe has yet to concede. However, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said it appeared clear that Dissanayaka had won.

"Though I heavily campaigned for President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the people of Sri Lanka have made their decision, and I fully respect their mandate for Anura Kumara Dissanayaka," Sabry said on social media.

Meanwhile, Vijitha Herath, a delegate from Dissanayaka's party, said they were confident of victory but urged supporters to stay patient as the count went on.

"The Election Commission must complete the process of counting preference votes and that is what is delaying the final result," he said in a video message posted on social media.

Economic issues have been at the fore during an eight-week campaign. There has been widespread public anger over the hardships imposed since the crisis peaked two years ago.

Dissanayaka has promised not to "tear up" the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal that stipulated austerity as a precondition of economic help. However, he has said he intends to modify the terms under a provision to renegotiate.

