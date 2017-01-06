Visit the new DW website

Special: Art of Freedom. Freedom of Art.

People all around the world champion freedom of speech and defend individual rights. Artists are often at the vanguard of the struggle to achieve such liberties. This project honors their efforts.

"Art of Freedom. Freedom of Art." is a reflection of the special protections that art and expression enjoy in Germany. But beyond showcasing the German position, the project also scrutinizes how people in other countries deal with their own circumstances. In these hard-hitting features, artists from various countries share their views on their ongoing campaign for liberty. Our audio gallery focuses on the history of protest songs - from the United States to South Africa and back to Germany. Our year-end review recalls, among other things, the international solidarity for the murdered cartoonists at "Charlie Hebdo," the ongoing commitment to the release of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, the destruction of the world heritage site at Palmyra, the November 13 attacks on Paris and the awarding of the Nobel prize in Literature to Belarusian author Svetlana Alexievich.

A woman has taped her mouth with the word Freedom on the tape as she gathers with several thousand people in solidarity with victims of two terrorist attacks in Paris, one at the office of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo and another at a kosher market, front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy in Berlin, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015. in Berlin, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Two years after the Charlie Hebdo attack, freedom of expression remains an issue 06.01.2017

The mass shooting at the French satire magazine "Charlie Hebdo" shook Europe. But despite the outpouring of solidarity, there's no consensus about the limits of artistic freedom of expression.
--

Böhmermann: How a German satirist sparked a freedom of speech debate 05.10.2016

How free is speech in Germany? After a satirical TV show targeting Turkey's President Erdogan, German comedian Jan Böhmermann faces legal action - and has sparked a massive debate on freedom of speech in Germany.
12.2015 Art of Freedom. Freedom of Art. Teaserbild mit Logo

Art of Freedom: The freedom of art 17.01.2016

Artists enjoy more freedom to express themselves, are more daring. But even today some put themselves in peril if they advocate for artistic freedom. We look back on the history of this ongoing struggle.
***Achtung: Nur zur mit den Rechteinhabern abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** Yang Lian ist ein chinesischer Dichter und Mitglied der chinesischen Dichtergruppe Obskure Lyrik. https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yang_Lian © Angelika Leuchter, Wissenschaftskolleg zu Berlin

Poet Yang Lian: 'There are cracks and holes in China's censorship' 07.01.2016

In Hong Kong publishers are going missing, while a book that cannot be published in Beijing may appear in Shanghai. In an interview with DW, Chinese poet Yang Lian discusses the current fight for freedom of expression.
A man holds a pencil as he takes part in a solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. French citizens will be joined by dozens of foreign leaders, among them Arab and Muslim representatives, in a march on Sunday in an unprecedented tribute to this week's victims following the shootings by gunmen at the offices of the satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, the killing of a police woman in Montrouge, and the hostage taking at a kosher supermarket at the Porte de Vincennes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY)

Germans and their love of freedom 02.01.2016

Freedom of art matters a lot to most Germans - so much so that it is protected by law. But even in Germany's democracy and with its liberal outlook, there are certain legal and moral limitations to artistic expression.
19.10.2012 *** 58615766 Date 19 10 2012 Copyright Imago Wolf P PRANGE 2012 10 19 BLN Otfried Höffe Prof Dr Dr H C mult is Leader the Research Centre for political Philosophy since 2011 is Höffe Emeritus the University Tübingen the Photo arose at the Meeting Values and politics the SPD in the Friedrich Ebert Foundation Otfried Höffe Celebrities Society Portrait x0x xSK 2012 horizontal Personality Portrait Scientists Philosopher Values and politics Parties Copyright: Imago

Otfried Höffe: 'Freedom of art: no limits, no excuses' 02.01.2016

According to Immanuel Kant, the idea behind the separation of church and state should extend to art. Contemporary philosopher Otfried Höffe believes that Islam will eventually come to the same conclusion.
Boualem Sansal, aufgenommen am 13.10.2012 auf der 64. Frankfurter Buchmesse in Frankfurt am Main. pixel

Boualem Sansal: 'Imbue a revolution with meaning' 02.01.2016

Algerian writer Boualem Sansal is a vocal critic of Islamic fundamentalism. His books are banned in Algeria but celebrated in France. That’s where we met up with him.
6. Oktober British Indian writer Salman Rushdie during the presentation of his last book 'Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights' in an act held in Aviles, Asturias, northern of Spain on 07 October 2015. EFE/JosE Luis Cereijido

Salman Rushdie: 'Continue to be Parisians' 02.01.2016

Ever since "The Satanic Verses" was published in 1988, Salman Rushdie's life has been under threat from religious fanatics. In the wake of the Paris attacks, he talks about freedom of speech and the fight against IS.
12.2015 Art of Freedom. Freedom of Art. Teaserbild mit Logo

The idea. The project. The team. 02.01.2016

Facebook-Bild eines jungen Punkmusikers aus Myanmar. Copyright: Never Reverse/Mg Nyan

Artists in Myanmar: The challenges of newly-gained freedom 02.01.2016

Artistic freedom was suppressed in Myanmar for decades. But after former opposition politician Aung San Suu Kyi won the elections, the country has been opening up.
Graffiti des tunesischen Küntslers The Inkman an einer Außenmauer im Dorf Erridah. Es ist Teil des Projektes Djerbahood. *** DW, Sarah Mersch, 30.09.2015

Tunisia: Artists caught between terror and bureaucracy 02.01.2016

Resulting from political changes in the wake of the Arab Spring five years ago, Tunisian artists have gained more freedom. But those rights are under threat - from religious fanaticism and government pressure.
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky holds a petrol can during a protest action titled Threat in front of the Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in central Moscow, Russia November 9, 2015. One of Russia's most radical political performance artists was detained in Moscow early on Monday after briefly setting fire to the entrance of the headquarters of the FSB security service, the successor to the Soviet KGB. REUTERS/Nigina Beroeva EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE +++ (C) Reuters/N. Beroeva

Russia: Cultural islands of freedom drown in government interference 02.01.2016

Russia's cultural landscape sees increasing state intervention with little to no leeway to escape a passive sense of censorship. While some dissidents fight for their freedom, many resign to living by this new reality.
05.10.2015 Global 3000 Homophobie Uganda

Uganda: Artists fight against homophobia 02.01.2016

Homosexuals living openly in Uganda face discrimination, torture and murder. They're mocked daily by the media and harassed by the state. Now some artists are fighting back.
***Das Pressebild darf nur in Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über die Ausstellung verwendet werden*** „The Most Beautiful of All Mothers“, eine Skulptur von Adrián Villar Rojas. Quelle: http://www.iksvphoto.com/#/album/25cd8i/photo/33871294 +++ Copyright: Istanbul Biennale/K. Karacizmeli

Art according to the rules: Self-censorship in Turkey 02.01.2016

Private investors are welcome in Turkey when it comes to arts and culture. But freedom for artists and journalists is largely restricted. The alternative arts scene has slipped into the background.
Nov. 26, 2015 - Mexico - E26111521. JPG.MXICO, D.F. Music/Msica-Botellita de Jerez.- Luego de tres aos de trabajo, los integrantes del grupo Botellita de Jerez satisficieron su necesidad creativa, reflejada en su nuevo lbum #NoPinchesMames, donde retoman aspectos como el maz, los 43 desaparecidos de Ayotzinapa, los presos polticos, el Fu y el aniversario del libro El principito, o citas de los escritores Milan Kundera, William Shakespeare y Augusto Monterroso. Foto: picture-alliance/Zuma/El Universal

Mexico: Artists take a stand against corruption and violence 02.01.2016

In Mexico, corruption is common and some politicians and police authorities even get involved in violent crime. Despite censorship and threats, artists are taking a stand. Their message: fight back!
ARCHIV - Ein Schild mit der Ankündigung einer Filmvorführung in Battor Korpe, aufgenommen im Juni 2008. Nigerias Filmbranche vergleicht sich mit Hollywood und Bollywood. Dabei produziert «Nollywood» nur massenhaft Billigstreifen. Diese werden in erster Linie im Straßenverkauf und durch Video-Clubs verbreitet, um dann auf Fernsehern in Privathäusern, bei öffentlichen Vorführungen oder Kneipen angesehen werden. In ganz Nigeria gibt es vielleicht noch zwei Dutzend Kinos, in manchen afrikanischen Ländern noch viel weniger. Foto: Sandra Gätke (zu dpa-Korr «Nollywood: Afrikanische Traumfabrik mit Illusionen» vom 10.07.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Nigeria: Media freedom under a watchful eye 02.01.2016

Nigeria is supposed to have a free cultural landscape and freedom of expression for the media. But with strict government censorship, artists and the media are having to find ways to enjoy whatever freedom they can have.
