Special: Art of Freedom. Freedom of Art.

People all around the world champion freedom of speech and defend individual rights. Artists are often at the vanguard of the struggle to achieve such liberties. This project honors their efforts.

"Art of Freedom. Freedom of Art." is a reflection of the special protections that art and expression enjoy in Germany. But beyond showcasing the German position, the project also scrutinizes how people in other countries deal with their own circumstances. In these hard-hitting features, artists from various countries share their views on their ongoing campaign for liberty. Our audio gallery focuses on the history of protest songs - from the United States to South Africa and back to Germany. Our year-end review recalls, among other things, the international solidarity for the murdered cartoonists at "Charlie Hebdo," the ongoing commitment to the release of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, the destruction of the world heritage site at Palmyra, the November 13 attacks on Paris and the awarding of the Nobel prize in Literature to Belarusian author Svetlana Alexievich.