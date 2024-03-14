Somalia: Al-Shabab militants attack Mogadishu hotel

Al-Shabab militants have stormed a central hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, with witnesses saying that the assailants fired indiscriminately after they forced their way into the premises.

The al-Qaeda-linked militant group al-Shabab claimed its fighters have attacked a popular hotel near the presidential palace in Somali capital Mogadishu.

Gunmen stormed the SYL hotel at around 9:45 p.m. local time (1845 GMT) with militants firing off rounds after they forced their way in, security officer Ahmed Dahir told AFP.

"Several gunmen forced their way into the building after destroying the perimeter wall with a heavy explosion," he said.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties.

Police officers arrived at the hotel minutes after the shooting, and a battle of bullets ensued between the militants and officers, witnesses said.

Ambulances have taken those injured to nearby hospitals, and more information is awaited.

Somali president holds meeting to beat back militant group

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met defense officials in a "strategic meeting" later in the day to discuss the battle against al-Shabab, according to national news agency SONNA.

Al-Shabab is an Islamist insurgent group that was born out of that country's years of anarchy following its 1991 civil war. The affiliate of al-Qaeda once held Mogadishu.

Over time, an African Union-led force, with the backing of the US and other countries, pushed the militants out of the capital.

But militants maintain a strong presence in rural Somalia and regularly carry out attacks on political and civilian targets, including taking aim at locations in Mogadishu.

"The president commended the valiant efforts of Somali forces and emphasized the government's unwavering resolve to eradicate terrorism," SONNA said in its report.

