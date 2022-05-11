Society
Soccer World Cup: Migrant laborers in Qatar
November 5, 2022
Sujan Mia from Bangladesh went to Qatar to give his family a better life. He came back in a coffin; the circumstances of his death were never explained. Malcolm Bidali from Kenya also worked in Qatar – and ended up in jail. Today, he’s back in his homeland and wants to help other migrant workers. But despite the huge publicity machine around the World Cup, it seems difficult to effect any change in Qatar.
A reportage by Florian Nusch, with illustrations by Aleksandra Kononova.