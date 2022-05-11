  1. Skip to content
Soccer World Cup: Migrant laborers in Qatar

November 5, 2022

Trade unions describe the circumstances as modern slavery: migrant workers from all over the world have toiled to build stadiums for the Soccer World Cup in Qatar – under questionable conditions. We tell their story.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J6yJ

Sujan Mia from Bangladesh went to Qatar to give his family a better life. He came back in a coffin; the circumstances of his death were never explained. Malcolm Bidali from Kenya also worked in Qatar – and ended up in jail. Today, he’s back in his homeland and wants to help other migrant workers. But despite the huge publicity machine around the World Cup, it seems difficult to effect any change in Qatar.

A reportage by Florian Nusch, with illustrations by Aleksandra Kononova.  

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter
