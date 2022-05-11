Soccer World Cup: Migrant laborers in Qatar

Trade unions describe the circumstances as modern slavery: migrant workers from all over the world have toiled to build stadiums for the Soccer World Cup in Qatar – under questionable conditions. We tell their story.

Sujan Mia from Bangladesh went to Qatar to give his family a better life. He came back in a coffin; the circumstances of his death were never explained. Malcolm Bidali from Kenya also worked in Qatar – and ended up in jail. Today, he’s back in his homeland and wants to help other migrant workers. But despite the huge publicity machine around the World Cup, it seems difficult to effect any change in Qatar.

A reportage by Florian Nusch, with illustrations by Aleksandra Kononova.