 Snapshots from an embattled Ukraine




Arts

Snapshots from an embattled Ukraine

A photo exhibition titled "The New Abnormal" at the Museum Deichtorhallen in Hamburg tells of the horrors of war and the will to resist.

  • People with wooden weapons lie on their stomachs in the snow, some are kneeling

    Civilian arms training

    This photo was taken on February 6, 2022, near Kyiv, less than two weeks before the Russians invaded. Even though Western countries didn't expect Russia to attack the Ukrainian capital, civilians were nevertheless already training with wooden makeshift weapons in case of emergency. Photographer Oksana Parafeniuk captured her countrymen's will to resist on celluloid.

  • A raised arm with a clenched fist, that shows the outline of Ukraine tattooed on the underside of the wrist

    Standing by their homeland

    On February 24, photographer Mykhaylo Palinchak was roused from sleep by the wailing of sirens in Kyiv, and shortly thereafter he heard an explosion nearby. "Since then we have been living in a new world," he says. His photos show hand grenades, destroyed houses, and how his countrymen stand by their homeland more than ever. This woman has the outline of Ukraine tattooed on her arm.

  • A clock shows 5 o'clock against a black background

    It started at 5 a.m.

    "War is the worst offshoot of humanity. No film, no book, no photo can convey this horror," says photographer Lisa Bukreieva. "When the Russians invaded, my sense of time changed. It's just a long-drawn-out horror." In this photo, she captured the time when the war began for her.

  • Portrait of a young Ukrainian woman in military uniform holding a gun. She wears an army green cap and stares into the camera

    The citizens of Kyiv, part 1

    After the Russian army invaded Ukraine, Kyiv transformed into another city, says Alexander Chekmenev. Many people fled, and the 52-year-old also sent his family to safety abroad. He himself stayed in his home country, using his Pentax camera to document the lives of Kyiv citizens in wartime — including this Ukrainian woman fighting the invaders.

  • A mother and child wearing thick winter coats sit on the ground with a picture book opened in front of them.

    The citizens of Kyiv, part 2

    Air-raid shelters, first-aid centers and field kitchens sprang up all over the Ukrainian capital. There, Chekmenev photographed ordinary people who had never been in the spotlight: "I wanted to show their dignity. This country belongs to the people, and I want to show my respect to each of them," says the internationally renowned photographer.

  • A subway car's seats are lined with blankets and pillows and a teddy sits on one seat

    Traces of the present

    In his series of photographs, Pavlo Dorohoi has captured life in wartime in his hometown of Kharkiv. Many people have holed themselves up in the metro station to escape the hail of bombs. People are trying to turn this place into a temporary home. "They have brought rugs, blankets and other things and staked out their personal spae," Dorohoi says.

  • Crosswalk road sign with a bullet hole

    Bucha: The place of horror

    Kyiv architect and photographer Nazar Furyk has photographed places devastated by Russian troops — including the town of Bucha, which became synonymous with many atrocities. How can one go on living in such a place, Furyk wonders. How do people deal with this experience, which is deeply etched in the collective memory of the Ukrainian population?

  • A picture of a destroyed house with a dog sitting in a water-filled crater in front of it

    Snapshots: Diary from Kyiv, part 1

    Photographer and video artist Mila Teshaieva has kept a diary since the start of the war. She has recorded everything: From the panicked flight in the initial days before the missiles to the crimes against humanity that have since been unearthed. Her online diaries also include photos, like this one.

  • A sculpture protected by sandbags.

    Snapshots: Diary from Kyiv, part 2

    Mila Teshaieva has reported a lot about the despair that the war has brought upon the people. But she also describes the Ukrainians' unity and their unbroken will to resist. In her hometown of Kyiv, people are trying to protect not only themselves, but also their monuments: a symbol of their national identity.

  • Black and white shot of a tank with soldiers sitting on top

    Documenting the war

    Vladyslav Krasnoshchok is actually a dentist, but has devoted himself to art for years. Now he drives through his devastated homeland and shoots pictures of burning cars, broken bridges and tanks. "I take pictures, I hear gunshots, I run back to the car. Adrenaline," he writes. He always develops his films immediately — who knows if there will be an opportunity to take more photos.

  • Print of an injured red hand against a red background

    Mutilated

    "Living with the fear of being hurt by people": That's what designer Sasha Kurmaz has called his series of pictures. Violence has been part of human history from the very beginning, he says. And he is not optimistic that this will soon change. However, he does not want to give up the individual fight for a better world.

  • Picture of a plastic chair on which are several paper cups filled with drinks

    A safe haven?

    Elena Subach titled this photo "Chairs." A chair and a few drinks in the city of Uzhgorod in western Ukraine symbolize safety for people fleeing from here across the border to foreign countries. "Almost every man took a photo of his wife and children before saying goodbye to them," Subach says. "I have never seen so much love and so much pain at the same time."


The exhibition "The New Abnormal" runs from September 3 to November 6, 2022 at Phoxxi, the temporary House of Photography at Deichtorhallen Hamburg. The show is a collaboration with the Odesa Photo Days Festival and brings together works by 12 Ukrainian photographers.

