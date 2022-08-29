Snapshots from an embattled Ukraine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A photo exhibition titled "The New Abnormal" at the Museum Deichtorhallen in Hamburg tells of the horrors of war and the will to resist.
The exhibition "The New Abnormal" runs from September 3 to November 6, 2022 at Phoxxi, the temporary House of Photography at Deichtorhallen Hamburg. The show is a collaboration with the Odesa Photo Days Festival and brings together works by 12 Ukrainian photographers.