Smart home

Smart home technology keeps people connected with their living environments.

All household devices and electronics are interconnected. The intelligent home can then be controlled remotely by the internet. The aim is to save energy consumption, increase safety and make life convenient for home owners.

Alexa, Siri and Co.: German ministers want to use recordings as evidence in trials 05.06.2019

Alexa, Siri and Co.: German ministers want to use recordings as evidence in trials 05.06.2019

Voice assistants, smart TVs and even refrigerators could soon play a role in investigating crimes in Germany, if a group of interior ministers passes a proposal allowing collected data to be used as evidence in court.

Smart homes in vogue at Berlin electronics show 03.09.2018

Imagine your alarm clock going off, turning on your lights, or opening the curtains, and brewing your coffee - automation could make your morning less stressful. At the IFA Berlin trade fair, the smart home is already reality - but it might mot be as risk-free as you think.
The best tech gadgets on display at IFA 2018 02.09.2018

The best tech gadgets on display at IFA 2018 02.09.2018

The IFA technology fair sees both industry heavyweights and plucky startups show off tomorrow's devices and gadgets. DW lists some of the best new consumer tech on display in Berlin.
IFA 2017: This is how our digital future will look 01.09.2017

IFA 2017: This is how our digital future will look 01.09.2017

Our homes are becoming increasingly smarter, equipped with refrigerators with built-in cameras, transparent TVs and household appliances that hear voice commands. These trends and much more at Berlin's IFA trade show.

Apple unveils smart home speaker 06.06.2017

Apple has unveiled its new smart home device at its annual developers’ conference. It is hoping to lure new customers with the promise of excellent sound quality. But the price tag of $349 may not be music to everyone’s ears.

Apple unveils smart speaker as first new product in years 06.06.2017

Apple unveils smart speaker as first new product in years 06.06.2017

The US tech giant seeks to jump on up-and-coming technology trends with a new "smart" home speaker, and device features touching on virtual reality, online privacy and a form of artificial intelligence.
Can you outsmart your smart home? 29.03.2017

Can you outsmart your smart home? 29.03.2017

As homes grow in intelligence and ubiquity, savvy smart home owners need to be asking themselves the right questions - and demanding secure products from vendors, argues DW's Janelle Dumalaon.

Smart home owners face hacking threat 24.03.2017

Smart home owners face hacking threat 24.03.2017

When the smart lights in your home start blinking of their own accord, or your toaster starts ejecting your bread slices at an unusual pace, you might have a problem with ghosts. Or with a hacker accessing your smart home devices. The security issues surrounding ubiquitous connectivity is a big topic at the CeBit tech fair in Hannover, but one that also hits close to home.
Can smart homes help the planet? 12.12.2016

Can smart homes help the planet? 12.12.2016

A German company specializes in building smart homes that incorporate intelligent room and building systems. For example, they allow residents to control and program heating and cooling systems.
The first digital mirror 03.09.2016

The first digital mirror 03.09.2016

Clever fridges, intelligent toothbrushes and now there is even a smart mirror. The "dirror" is set to make everyday life easier.
Will the Internet of Things mean it's impossible to escape total surveillance? 25.02.2016

Will the Internet of Things mean it's impossible to escape total surveillance? 25.02.2016

It's not only people that use the Internet. Networked things are on it too. And they track our every move. If you didn't already know that, you do now. Here's how to escape total surveillance.
Smart Homes 28.09.2015

Smart Homes 28.09.2015

Intelligent Living: More and more smart homes are being built around the world. Clever new gadgets are meant to simplify daily routines. But the technology isn't without risks.
The problem with the network 04.08.2014

The problem with the network 04.08.2014

Researchers are concerned about the potential for hackers to get at your personal cookie jar as more and more of our household machinery gets networked. The problem with the networked world is that we have so little control over the network itself.
When networks turn deadly 20.07.2014

When networks turn deadly 20.07.2014

Researchers have shown that hackers can use computer viruses to crash cars. In a world where a growing number of devices are connected via the Internet, there could be a growing danger of such attacks.
For high-tech living, there's no place like the Hamburg smart home 16.12.2011

For high-tech living, there's no place like the Hamburg smart home 16.12.2011

Hate to get out of bed? If you get a home like the Living Place Hamburg, your house might make you. While energy suppliers test out smart grids, one lab in Hamburg is working to make 'smart living' more personal.