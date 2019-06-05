Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Smart home technology keeps people connected with their living environments.
All household devices and electronics are interconnected. The intelligent home can then be controlled remotely by the internet. The aim is to save energy consumption, increase safety and make life convenient for home owners.
Voice assistants, smart TVs and even refrigerators could soon play a role in investigating crimes in Germany, if a group of interior ministers passes a proposal allowing collected data to be used as evidence in court.
Imagine your alarm clock going off, turning on your lights, or opening the curtains, and brewing your coffee - automation could make your morning less stressful. At the IFA Berlin trade fair, the smart home is already reality - but it might mot be as risk-free as you think.
When the smart lights in your home start blinking of their own accord, or your toaster starts ejecting your bread slices at an unusual pace, you might have a problem with ghosts. Or with a hacker accessing your smart home devices. The security issues surrounding ubiquitous connectivity is a big topic at the CeBit tech fair in Hannover, but one that also hits close to home.