  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Heat and drought
Women's World Cup
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues

Small mammals may have hunted dinosaurs for food — study

1 hour ago

A fossil found in northeastern China suggests that mammals may have preyed on dinosaurs several times their size.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U6Ee
The fossil, with entangled dinosaur and mammal skeletons, was unearthed in northeastern China.
The fossil was first uneathed in northeastern China in 2012Image: Gang Han/Canadian Museum of Nature/AP/picture alliance

A fossil discovery suggests that mammals may have preyed on dinosaurs several times their size, according to a new study published Tuesday.

The fossil, first stumbled upon by a farmer in 2012, was uncovered at a site known as "China's Pompeii" in the country's northeast. There, millions of years ago, a volcanic eruption took place, burying plants and animals.

Scientific Reports, the journal that published the study, said the fossil showed two creatures — a mammal and a dinosaur — from around 125 millions years ago, during the Cretaceous period.

This image of the fossil shows the left hand of a mammal wrapped around the lower jaw of a dinosaur
This image of the fossil shows the left hand of a mammal wrapped around the lower jaw of a dinosaurImage: Gang Han/Canadian Museum of Nature/AP/picture alliance

Even though the mammal is much smaller, researchers think it was attacking the dinosaur when they both got caught in the volcanic flow, study author Jordan Mallon, said.

The mammal is perched on the dinosaur, its paws gripping the reptile's jaw and a hind limb while its teeth are stuck into the ribcage.

A paleobiologist at the Canadian Museum of Nature, Mallon said he had "never seen a fossil like this before."

The new find suggests that mammals may have actually preyed on dinosaurs several times their size and didn't just scavenge ones that were already dead, Mallon explained.

Fossil shows two creatures, with the mammal attacking the bigger-sized dinosaur

Researchers think the mammal was attacking the dinosaur when they both got caught in the volcanic flow.

The mammal in the fossil duo is the meat-eating Repenomamus robustus, which is about the size of a house cat, Mallon said.

Images shows the preserved remains of dinosaur and mammal skeletons, with details of their interaction broken down into three photo circles, one photo with the mammal biting into the dinosaur's ribcage
The fossil shows the two creatures that roamed Earth some 125 million years agoImage: Gang Han/Canadian Museum of Nature/AP/picture alliance

The dinosaur, called Psittacosaurus lujiatunensis, was about as big as a medium-sized dog with a beak.

The study questions the theory that dinosaurs dominated the Earth and mammals were a part of their domain.

Even though this fossil suggests mammals may have occasionally had their way over dinosaurs, it is still more likely to be an exception, rather than the rule, argues Mallon.

The authors of the study acknowledged there were concerns about forgeries on the matter, but said the fossil was genuine after doing their own research.

rm/jsi (AP, AFP)

What can we learn from the demise of the dinosaurs?

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Illustration of a T-Rex looking at a meteorite hitting earth

Dinosaurs lived on a scorching planet — why can't humans?

Dinosaurs lived on a scorching planet — why can't humans?

Millions of years ago, the planet was much warmer than it is today. Yet it was teeming with life. So why does the climate crisis pose an existential threat to people?
ClimateMay 5, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian recruits at the shooting range

Russian deserters keep fleeing abroad

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Barbra Banda (Zambia) and Kathrin Hendrich (Germany) battle for the ball during the Womens International Friendly match between Germany vs Zambia in July 2023

Africa's World Cup women raise unfair pay and sexual abuse

Africa's World Cup women raise unfair pay and sexual abuse

Soccer14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A cheetah cub pictured in Iran

India struggles to reintroduce cheetahs

India struggles to reintroduce cheetahs

Nature and Environment13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

crowded outdoor swimming pool

Berlin pool violence triggers debate on law and order

Berlin pool violence triggers debate on law and order

Society8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A Hungarian police car patrols near the border fence between Hungary and Serbia

Eastern Europe: Labor migration on the rise

Eastern Europe: Labor migration on the rise

Business16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman without Hijab wearing a red jacket in city of Shiraz, Iran

Why is Iran bringing back its 'morality police'?

Why is Iran bringing back its 'morality police'?

PoliticsJuly 17, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A homeless resident waits for water from Wells Fargo Technology Services volunteers on July 14, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

US: Extreme heat in Phoenix threatens homeless

US: Extreme heat in Phoenix threatens homeless

Climate10 hours ago01:51 min
More from North America

Latin America

A vessel pulls a raft loaded with logs on a river in Brazil

EU summit with Latin America: What's at stake?

EU summit with Latin America: What's at stake?

Trade17 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage