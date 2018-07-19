Slovenian Strudel  

Recipe:

To make Prekmurska Gibanica, you need a baking dish the shortcrust pastry and strudel dough will fit into.

Ingredients:

Shortcrust pastry and strudel dough (available as ready-made sheets)

1.5 kilos of apples (a sour variety like Idared)

1200 g cottage cheese

420 g granulated sugar

300 g poppy seeds

300 g walnuts

250 g margarine, butter or vegetable oil

8 dl sour cream

5 eggs

6 packets vanilla sugar

cinnamon and salt to taste.

For the poppy-seed filling:

Mix 300 g of ground poppy seeds, 100 g sugar and a packet of vanilla sugar.

For the cheese filling:

Blend 1200 g cottage cheese, 2 egg yolks, 420 g sugar, 2 packets of vanilla sugar and a dash of salt. Work into a smooth and spreadable mass.

For the walnut filling:

Blend 300 g ground walnuts, 100 g sugar and a packet of vanilla sugar.

For the apple filling:

Grate 1500 g of apples and mix with 120 g of granulated sugar. Season with 2 packets of vanilla sugar and cinnamon.

For the cream mixture:

Take 8 dl of sour cream and 3 eggs. Separate the yolks and mix them with the sour cream, then gently fold in the stiffly beaten egg whites.

For the drizzle:

Use 25 g melted margarine, melted butter or vegetable oil.

Preparation

Start the Prekmurska Gibanica with a base of shortcrust pastry, then a layer of strudel dough, and spread half the poppy-seed filling onto that. Drizzle with margarine or butter, and the cream mixture. Then comes a second layer of pastry and strudel dough, then cottage cheese filling, then pastry and strudel dough, this time with walnut filling, then pastry and strudel dough with apple filling. Drizzle every layer with margarine and the cream mixture. Repeat all the above steps in the same order. Finally, cover the gibanica with pastry and strudel dough, and drizzle once more with either butter or the cream mixture. Bake at 160 to 180 degrees Celsius for at least 1 1/2 hours.

Dober tek! (Bon Appetit!)