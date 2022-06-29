Singapore affected by Ukraine war

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Disrupted supply chains, skyrocketing food prices and shortages: Singapore is feeling the consequences of the pandemic and the Ukraine war.
Disrupted supply chains, skyrocketing food prices: Singapore is feeling the consequences of the pandemic and the Ukraine war. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is there to promote free trade and international law.
US President Joe Biden has launched a new trade deal with 12 Indo-Pacific nations. The plan provides a means for partner countries to deal with key issues including climate change, supply chains and digital trade.
Ukraine remains in control of a plant in Sievierodonetsk sheltering civilians, the Luhansk regional governor said. DW has more.
For years, Singapore has been considered a skilled practitioner of hedging between the world's superpowers and not taking sides. Now it is one of the few Asian countries to openly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version