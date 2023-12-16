Simulated eruptions — Explosions in the laboratory

ScienceGlobal issuesSimulated eruptions — Explosions in the laboratoryTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceGlobal issuesLea Albrecht12/16/2023December 16, 2023When does a volcano explode? And when does it erupt more gently, without an explosion? It's a question volcanologists are seeking to answer. No one can look inside a volcanic vent. But laboratory experiments can show how magma erupts and explodes. https://p.dw.com/p/4aDnPAdvertisement