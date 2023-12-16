  1. Skip to content
Simulated eruptions — Explosions in the laboratory

Lea Albrecht
December 16, 2023

When does a volcano explode? And when does it erupt more gently, without an explosion? It's a question volcanologists are seeking to answer. No one can look inside a volcanic vent. But laboratory experiments can show how magma erupts and explodes.

Lea Albrecht
Lea Albrecht Science reporter and editor. Passionate about nature's complexity. Creator of Sex & the Body.@LeaLeaalbrecht
