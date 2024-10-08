  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warParis OlympicsUkraine
Rule of LawSierra Leone

Sierra Leone: Strengthening land rights

Sam Liebmann | Chernoh Mustapha Thoronka
August 10, 2024

Africa is a continual target of land-grabbing. Big international corporations are snatching up farmland. A group in Sierra Leone fights for justice.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jKJ2

Sierra Leone, in West Africa, is among the poorest countries in the world, despite rich mineral deposits and abundant arable land. One of the government’s key economic strategies in recent years has involved leasing and selling land, often to large foreign corporations. Deals over land rights are generally closed without the local population having any say in them. Many village communities are not adequately informed of their rights and are unable to afford legal representation anyway. These are the people the Namati NGO aims to help. The "Barefoot Lawyers,” as they’re called, travel to the most remote places to advise the local people of their rights and give them a voice in the negotiations for the land they live on. A report by Sam Liebmann und Chernoh Mustapha Thoronka.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "Reporter" Sendungslogo (Composite)

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter