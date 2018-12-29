 Several dead and dozens missing after landslide hits Indonesia village | News | DW | 01.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Several dead and dozens missing after landslide hits Indonesia village

Torrential rain has caused a landslide that buried dozens of homes in a village in West Java. Scores of people remain missing, and a young child is among those dead.

Rescue workers in Sirnaresmi (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

At least nine people have been killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide hit the Indonesian region of West Java on Monday.

The tragedy took place in the village of Sirnaresmi in Sukabumi district shortly before sunset on New Year's Eve.

Tons of mud that poured down from the surrounding hills buried 30 houses in the village.

More than 500 rescuers were sent to the area and retrieved eight bodies and the injured from mounds of mud, including an infant who died in the hospital, disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Sixty-one others were evacuated from the area, he added.

Landslide in Sirnaresmi (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

Due to narrow and washed-out roads, rescue workers were delayed reaching the site of the landslide

Heavy rain, power cuts and rough roads hampered rescuers, and slowed down the movement of heavy machinery to the area.

"The roads are narrow which has caused rescue teams, logistics and ambulances to be stuck in traffic jams," said Nugroho.

Read more: Ring of Fire: Five facts about the most earthquake-prone region in the world

Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia.

In October, more than 20 people died when flash floods and landslides hit several provinces in Sumatra. In June 2016, nearly 50 people died when floods and landslides struck Central Java.

mm,aw/amp (AFP, dpa)

Watch video 01:51
Now live
01:51 mins.

Tsunami survivors struggle to return to normal life

Every day at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ring of Fire: Five facts about the most earthquake prone region in the world

The Pacific Ring of Fire is aptly named. It's a string of volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean, and the region is prone to earthquakes. In fact, most earthquakes strike within the ring. Here's five facts. (27.12.2018)  

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano shrinks to quarter-size after eruption

Scientists say the Anak Krakatau volcanic island in Indonesia has lost three-quarters of its volume since it erupted a week ago, causing a deadly tsunami. And it is also considerably shorter. (29.12.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Tsunami survivors struggle to return to normal life  

Related content

Indonesien | Anak Krakatau

Volcano-triggered tsunami kills scores in Indonesia 22.12.2018

After the tsunami which took 222 lives, Krakatau volcano erupted sending out ash and smoke, and raising fears of a new tsunami. Coastal residents have been warned to stay away from the sea.

Volunteers lend a helping hand after Indonesia tsunami 29.12.2018

In Indonesia, at least 40 thousand people were made homeless by a deadly tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption. An army of local volunteers is doing its best to help both survivors and search teams. DW caught up with one of them in western Java.

Indonesia after the tsunami 25.12.2018

More than 16,000 people have been displaced due to the tsunami while some villages have been cut off due to damaged roads and bridges, making it difficult to supply aid and reach people who may be injured or trapped.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 