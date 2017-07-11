Several children found dead in German apartment

German police said five children were found dead in an apartment block in Solingen, near Cologne, on Thursday. The children are believed to be between one and eight years of age.

Officials told German news agency dpa that the children's grandmother contacted police just before 2 pm local time (1200 GMT) to report the deaths.

Separately, security sources told dpa that the 27-year-old woman jumped in front of a train in Düsseldorf, which is just northwest of Solingen, in the early afternoon. According to a fire department spokesperson, the woman was found between two track beds and taken to a hospital.

"The family drama in Solingen fills me with great sadness, and at the moment I am sending my thoughts and prayers to the five children who were torn from life so terribly early," said North-Rhine Westphalia interior minister Herbert Reul.

One of the mother's other children, an 11-year-old boy, survived and was with relatives.

Solingen is just under 14 miles (22 kilometers) southeast of NRW state capital Düsseldorf.

