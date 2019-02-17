Serbian music star Saban Saulic killed in crash with German drunk driver

Serbian-born musician Saban Saulic passed away following a highway collision near the German town of Gütersloh, German police confirmed to DW on Monday. The folk singer was 67 years old.

Saulic enjoyed immense popularity across the Balkans and often gave shows for Balkan immigrants living in Germany, Austria, and other EU countries. According to Serbian media, Saulic had performed in the northwestern German city of Bielefeld on Saturday evening and was heading for the airport in Dortmund in the moment of the crash.

Saulic (pictured on his 1990 album cover) performed across Europe for over 50 years

Hit by drunk driver

Saulic was one of two passengers riding in a Seat Ibiza hatchback on the A2 autobahn on Sunday morning. German police said a 34-year-old resident of Gütersloh, driving a Mazda 6, hit the hatchback from behind while the vehicles were driving past highway maintenance work. Both cars slid off the road and crashed into the guardrails. Saulic lost his life, while the driver and the other passenger were seriously injured. The driver of the Mazda sustained light injuries.

A police spokesman told DW that the Mazda driver apparently did not have a valid driver's license. The motorist was also under the influence of alcohol.

The news of Saulic's death was first published by the musician's family on his Instagram account. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Culture Minister Vladan Vukosavljevic, and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic all offered their condolences.

"Condolences to the family of a true friend and king of Serbian music Saban Saulic," President Vucic wrote on Twitter.