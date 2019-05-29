Send us a photo with a spectacular view! 

Just clearing your head again and getting the good overview – you can do that from a vantage point on high. For her latest project, “Adventure Europe,” German photojournalist Ulla Lohmann has set out to climb the highest peaks in each of the dozens of European countries – and to take photos from them.

That’s we would like to see photos our viewers have taken from a vantage point. It can be a mountain top, a high building or a roof terrace, perhaps even a balloon flight - the main thing is that the photo was taken from a high altitude. And we would be especially pleased if we can see you on it.

We are looking forward to seeing your pictures. Please also tell us briefly when and where you took them. As thanks, we will be raffling an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch amongst all participants.

The closing date for entries is 19 July 2019, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck.