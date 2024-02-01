Self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh dissolves

ConflictsAzerbaijanSelf-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh dissolvesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsAzerbaijanJessica Saltz01/02/2024January 2, 2024After more than a century of conflict and the mass exodus of its Armenian population in September 2023, the self-styled republic of Nagorno-Karabakh has officially ceased to exist and is now fully under the rule of Azerbaijan.https://p.dw.com/p/4an4xAdvertisement